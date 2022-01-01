Briley EILERS

Mes compétences :
Organisation
Microsoft Office
Communication
Answering the Phones
Entreprises
Newzgroup
- E-reader
2018 - maintenantJe lis les journaux du Colorado et ecris des articles pertinents pour les clients.
Southern Boone County Journal
- Reportrice
2018 - maintenantReportage sur les sports, comme le football americain, le volleyball et le foot, å Ashland, Missouri.
Tiger Food Pantry
- Volunteer
Columbia Missourian
- Assistant du coordinateur
2016 - maintenantJ'aide le coordinateur avec s'incrire a la classe et travail sur l'ordinateur.
Mizzou Chi Alpha
- Leadership
2016 - maintenant* Traveled to Coyote Hill with Mizzou Chi Alpha to spend time with foster kids
* Raised funds to support the FeedOne initiative, which provides meals to kids in third world countries
Cass County Star Gazette
- Writer
2015 - 2017* Covered stories in the Ashland and Chandlerville communities
* Wrote stories on important events happening in the high school of A-C Central
* Entered two stories in the annual progress report covering important progress within Ashland and Chandlerville, interviewing mayors for each town
Sonic Drive-In
- Drive-thru operator
2014 - 2017* Took orders and delivered food as both carhop and drive-thru operator
* Handled customer service problems dealing with mostly incorrect orders and unsatisfied customers
* Lead a team of carhops as a trusted worker
* Participated in the Sonic Games with a team of six people, helping the group earn 3rd place among 58 area stores
Formations
L'Université Du Missouri-Columbia (Columbia)
Columbia2016 - maintenantLicence
Je suis actuellment étudiante en troisèime année de journalimse et ce qui me passionne est raconter des histoires et ecrire des romans.