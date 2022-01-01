Menu

Briley EILERS

COLUMBIA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Organisation
Microsoft Office
Communication
Answering the Phones

Entreprises

  • Newzgroup - E-reader

    2018 - maintenant Je lis les journaux du Colorado et ecris des articles pertinents pour les clients.

  • Southern Boone County Journal - Reportrice

    2018 - maintenant Reportage sur les sports, comme le football americain, le volleyball et le foot, å Ashland, Missouri.

  • Tiger Food Pantry - Volunteer

    2016 - 2016 Volunteer Experience
    Tiger Food Pantry, Columbia, Missouri
    * Packed boxes on Wednesdays for students who came in with food requests
    * Worked with a team of people to provide food for the students of the University

  • Columbia Missourian - Assistant du coordinateur

    2016 - maintenant J'aide le coordinateur avec s'incrire a la classe et travail sur l'ordinateur.

  • Columbia Missourian - Newsroom Coordinator Assistant

    2016 - maintenant * Assist newsroom coordinator in daily tasks, such as gathering mail, answering phone calls, and printing and organizing documents
    * Answer newsroom phone when needed and directed customers to the correct correspondents in the newsroom
    * Record attendance for classes in which newsroom coordinator is coordinator for in the School of Journalism

  • Mizzou Chi Alpha - Leadership

    2016 - maintenant * Traveled to Coyote Hill with Mizzou Chi Alpha to spend time with foster kids
    * Raised funds to support the FeedOne initiative, which provides meals to kids in third world countries

  • Cass County Star Gazette - Writer

    2015 - 2017 * Covered stories in the Ashland and Chandlerville communities
    * Wrote stories on important events happening in the high school of A-C Central
    * Entered two stories in the annual progress report covering important progress within Ashland and Chandlerville, interviewing mayors for each town

  • Sonic Drive-In - Drive-thru operator

    2014 - 2017 * Took orders and delivered food as both carhop and drive-thru operator
    * Handled customer service problems dealing with mostly incorrect orders and unsatisfied customers
    * Lead a team of carhops as a trusted worker
    * Participated in the Sonic Games with a team of six people, helping the group earn 3rd place among 58 area stores

    Volunteer Experience

Formations

  • L'Université Du Missouri-Columbia (Columbia)

    Columbia 2016 - maintenant Licence

    Je suis actuellment étudiante en troisèime année de journalimse et ce qui me passionne est raconter des histoires et ecrire des romans.

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel