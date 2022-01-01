Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Brillant RAKOTORATSIMANJEFY
Ajouter
Brillant RAKOTORATSIMANJEFY
ANTANANRIVO
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Gestion de projets
Entreprises
ARTEC mADAGASCAR
- Directeur de la Régulation des Marchés
2014 - maintenant
Telma
- Project Manager
2010 - 2014
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Cynthia ROMAIN
Dafy Eric ANDRIAMANJAKA
Emeric RAKOTOVAO
Haja RABOANARIJAONA
Lewis Eric RAKOTOMAHEFA
Patricia HOTOLIE
Rosiane RAFETRANIRINA
Zo RAFOLO
Zozime RAKOTONDRAZAFY