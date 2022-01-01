Brooks BRADBURY

A consummate professional Brooks describes his career as an adventure in independent luxury hospitality opening, nurturing and managing very special properties while demonstrating an unwavering commitment to guest service and results.



Brooks began his career at the venerable Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge, MA. There he was promoted to positions of increasing responsibility and named by Jane Fitzpatrick as GM in 1993. Brooks lead his team to develop additional lodging, restaurant and retail venues increasing overall sales from $7 to $10 million. He and his team opened The Porches Inn at MASS MoCA in North Adams, MA--named to the 2001 Condé Nast Traveler “Hot List.”



Brooks has since served as general manager of 2 unique private clubs including the Quinnipiack Club in New Haven, CT and Riverbend a private luxury club in the 5 Star / 5 Diamond Destination Kohler in Kohler, WI. In '11, Brooks completed a 3 year project to open the $40 million, 26 room, LEED Certified luxury resort Lodge and Spa at Primland in southern VA for the late Didier Primat of Switzerland. Primland opened in August '09 and in '13 was included in the Condé Nast Traveler's Top 100 Hotels list.



In 2014, Brooks completed an assignment to reposition a remote hideaway in the Chiricahua Mtns of SE AZ. Brooks and his team achieved 6 TripAdvisor awards including 2 Travelers’ Choice Awards placing the ranch among TA's Top 25 small hotels nationally in 2014.



Brooks is a member of the Cornell Hotel Society and has served on the board of Historic Hotels of America, several statewide tourism industry marketing boards and the boards of performing arts, cultural and civic organizations.



Brooks is always available to colleagues as a mentor. Specialties: Hospitality Professional. Relationship builder. Sales & Marketing. Artistic & Aesthetic Sensibilities. Tech Savvy. Food & Beverage. Golf. Spa. Club Operations. Financial & cultural turn-arounds. Openings. Writing. Construction. Contracts. MBTI: INFJ