Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Brou Alain KONAN
Ajouter
Brou Alain KONAN
ABENGOUROU
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
HONOR IMMOBILIER
- CHARGE D'OPERATION TOPOGRAPHIQUE
2014 - maintenant
Formations
ESBTP (Yamoussoukro)
Yamoussoukro
2010 - 2013
Réseau
Oyeniyi SUNDAY