Menu

Bruce ESCRIVA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Project Management
Linux
Sage Accounting Software
AD
Microsoft Windows
Active Directory
Microsoft Exchange 2010
Microsoft Exchange Server
MySQL
VirtualBox
Microsoft Windows XP
Virtualization
Firewalls
LAN/WAN > LAN
LAN/WAN > WAN
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Windows 10
Microsoft Windows 7
Cascading Style Sheets
DBMS
Domain Name Server Protocol
Dynamic Host Control protocol
HP Hardware
HTML
Hyper-V
Linux Debian
Mageia
Microsoft Windows 8
Microsoft Windows Server 2008 R2
TCP/IP
UNIX Free BSD
VPN
Windows Server
Cisco Switches/Routers

Entreprises

  • 3it Diffusion - Adminsistrateur Sytème gestion de projet

    2015 - 2019 * Migration d'AD 2003 vers 2012 R2.
    * Déménagement de parc informatique.
    * Création du gestionnaire du parc informatique.
    * Audit de parc informatique
    * Installation et câblage d'une baie informatique.
    * Migration Thunderbird vers Outlook.
    * Déploiement d'office 365 et transfert de l'ancienne messagerie sur 45 postes.
    * Installation et administration de G-Suite (5 utilisateurs)
    * Formation d'utilisateurs sur des outils informatiques et office 365 (exchange).
    * Migration d'environnement virtuel de Virtualbox vers hyper V2012
    * Migration de postes de travail Windows XP vers Windows 7, 10
    * Mise en place d'un Plan de Secours Informatique

  • 3it Diffusion - Adminsistrateur Sytème

    2013 - 2015 * Administration de serveurs Linux.
    * Administration de serveurs Windows (AD, Réplication, Création d'utilisateurs, groupes et OU)
    * Administration d'imprimantes réseaux (droits d'accès, création d'utilisateurs)
    * Installation et administration d'un portail captif wifi (Alcasar)
    * Installation et administration d'une solution de gestion et réservation de ressources (GRR, MYSQL)
    * Installation et administration de serveur Exchange 2010
    * Installation et administration de Eset remote administrator (console de gestion centralisée de Eset) et déploiement d'antivirus Eset
    * Virtualisation de serveurs (Disk2VHD)
    * Migration de serveurs et d'applications
    * Création de scripts (powershell, shell)
    * Gestion de sauvegardes de systèmes Linux et Microsoft (Acronis backup 12.5, Driveimage XML, Cobian Backup, Sauvegarde Windows)
    * Intégration de solutions de sécurité (Firewall pfsense, opnsense, ipcop).
    * Mise en place de GPO
    * Sécurisation des accès (WAN/LAN.).
    * Installation et configuration réseaux Wifi sur pfsense
    * Création de dossiers partage réseau et gestion des droits.
    * Gestion des sauvegardes et restitutions

    * Réplication de sauvegarde
    * Installation et gestion de serveur OpenVPN et déploiement clients
    * Mise en place d'ipsec
    * Gestion des licences windows, office, antivirus
    * Administration de serveurs Web apache

  • 3it Diffusion - Support Informatique

    2012 - 2013 * Installation de postes et de serveurs
    * Gestion et support à distance ainsi que sur place de 20 sites (250 personnes)
    * Montage, diagnostique et dépannage des postes et serveurs
    * Installation de logiciel de comptabilité (Sage, Ciel)
    * Installation et configuration de modem
    * Installation matériel et logiciel d'une solution de vidéosurveillance IP
    * Installation câblage réseau informatique
    * Gestion des devis, achats et facturations

Formations

Réseau