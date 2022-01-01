Mes compétences :
Internet
Chine
Business development
Tourisme
Entreprises
Ctrip.com
- Senior BD Manager
2018 - 2019
Shanghai Heureux Consulting
- Director of Marketing
2017 - 2018Contracted with a Tahitian Pearl Farm for the exclusive distributorship in China
Atout France (Agence de développement touristique de la France)
- Manager Numérique
2011 - 2017- Social media management on Wechat, Sina Weibo and Youku
- Web data analysis with XiTi and Google Analystics
- Site content management with 2 CMS - Wordpress & Drupal
- Maintenance and support of CRM system
- Follow up of EDM and other online/offline campaigns
- Accompany the press trips and the educational tours in France
- Assistance to the French tourism delegations (Paris, Provence etc.) during the roadshow in China
Heaven Conseil
- Senior web consultant
Paris2010 - 2010Established the digital marketing solution for Van Cleef & Arpels in China