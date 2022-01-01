Menu

Bruce GAO

SHANGHAI

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Internet
Chine
Business development
Tourisme

Entreprises

  • Ctrip.com - Senior BD Manager

    2018 - 2019

  • Shanghai Heureux Consulting - Director of Marketing

    2017 - 2018 Contracted with a Tahitian Pearl Farm for the exclusive distributorship in China

  • Atout France (Agence de développement touristique de la France) - Manager Numérique

    2011 - 2017 - Social media management on Wechat, Sina Weibo and Youku
    - Web data analysis with XiTi and Google Analystics
    - Site content management with 2 CMS - Wordpress & Drupal
    - Maintenance and support of CRM system
    - Follow up of EDM and other online/offline campaigns
    - Accompany the press trips and the educational tours in France
    - Assistance to the French tourism delegations (Paris, Provence etc.) during the roadshow in China

  • Heaven Conseil - Senior web consultant

    Paris 2010 - 2010 Established the digital marketing solution for Van Cleef & Arpels in China

Formations

  • Université Besançon Franche Comte

    Besancon 2007 - 2009 Edition Numérique

  • Université Besançon Franche Comte (Besancon)

    Besancon 2004 - 2007 Sciences du langages, de l'information et de la communication

    Licence Edition Numérique