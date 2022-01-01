Menu

Bruce JEFFERIES

CLERMONT-FERRAND

Mes compétences :
Training

Entreprises

  • Missionary - Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints - Missionary

    2012 - maintenant

  • Jordan and Canyons School Districts, Utah - High school and technical school instructor

    1985 - 2011

  • Beneficial Life Insurance Company - Insurance Agent

    1980 - 1985 Century Club, Million Dollar Round Table-1985-SFO, California

  • American International Education and Training - State Director: OR, WA; AK, then MW Regional Vice President

    1976 - 1980 Organized/Trained/Managed Sales and Marketing of Educational Travel Programs to high schools, colleges and universities throughout the Northwest and Midwest U.S. Increased enrollment by 50%.

  • Albany, Oregon, Unified School District - Professor

    1969 - 1976

  • Anacortes, Washington, School District - Education Specialist

    1968 - 1969

Formations

Réseau

