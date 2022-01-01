Bruce JEFFERIES

Missionary - Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
- Missionary
2012 - maintenant
Jordan and Canyons School Districts, Utah
- High school and technical school instructor
1985 - 2011
Beneficial Life Insurance Company
- Insurance Agent
1980 - 1985Century Club, Million Dollar Round Table-1985-SFO, California
American International Education and Training
- State Director: OR, WA; AK, then MW Regional Vice President
1976 - 1980Organized/Trained/Managed Sales and Marketing of Educational Travel Programs to high schools, colleges and universities throughout the Northwest and Midwest U.S. Increased enrollment by 50%.
Albany, Oregon, Unified School District
- Professor
1969 - 1976
Anacortes, Washington, School District
- Education Specialist