Bruce VILLEVAUD

MARGEURITTES

En résumé

A la recherche d'emploi négociateur technico-commercial.

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Exel
Adobe Photoshop

Entreprises

  • cap vital santé - Négociateur technico commercial

    2014 - 2014 Négociateur technico commercial (CAP VITAL SANTE). Paramédical.

  • AFPA NIMES - Négociateur technico commercial

    2014 - 2014

  • CHU NIMES - Aide soignant

    2014 - 2014

  • croix rouge francaise nimes - Commercial & formateur

    2011 - 2014 Commercial et (formateur) aux premiers secours IRFSI NIMES (30)

  • Le gall - Responsable commercial prêt à porter

    2003 - 2011 Responsable commercial (prêt à porter homme, femme, enfant, international)
    Manager d'une équipe de 10 commerciaux Français et étrangers. Prospection, négociation, suivi clients grand compte sur l'international...

  • Police Nationale - Adjoint de Sécurité

    Paris 2001 - 2003

Formations

  • AFPA

    Nîmes 2014 - 2014 NEGOCIATEUR TECHNICO COMMERCIAL

