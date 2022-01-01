Retail
Bruneï BANDASH
Bruneï BANDASH
Bandash Int. Consulting
CEO
Paris
En résumé
Spécialiste de l'e-reputation , marketing et technique, growth hacking
Entreprises
Bandash Int. Consulting
- CEO
Direction générale | Paris
2001 - maintenant
Conseille et accompagne en toute confidentialité mes clients sur la protection de leur e-réputation (proactif & défensif)
Formations
Temple University - Fox School Of Business And Management
Philadelphie
1989 - 1995
MBA data marketing full stack and data science
specialized in e-reputation datas and behavior scoring
https://sites.google.com/view/online-personal-reputation
https://repshield.brizy.site/
