Brunette Ornella BOUTAYO

Je suis une personne jeune, énergique, ambitieuse, orientée cible / proactive qui a développé une approche mature et responsable de toutes les tâches que j'entreprends ou des situations qui me sont présentées.étant diplômé avec une expérience de 4 ans dans des domaines connexes, je suis excellent en travailler avec les autres pour atteindre un certain objectif dans les temps et avec excellence.
I am a Young energetic, ambitious and target-oriented/proactive person who has developed a mature and resoponsible approach to any task that I undertake, or situations that I am presented with.as a graduate with 4years experience in related fields,I am excellent in working with others as to achieve a certain objective on time and with excellence.
Mes compétences :
Standard Operating Procedure
Sales Targets
prompt assistance
human resource
Great communication skills
Strong organizational skills
excellent skills
good IT skills
persuasion skills
soliciting skills
Pas de contact professionnel