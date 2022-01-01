Menu

Brunette Ornella BOUTAYO

DOUALA

En résumé

Je suis une personne jeune, énergique, ambitieuse, orientée cible / proactive qui a développé une approche mature et responsable de toutes les tâches que j'entreprends ou des situations qui me sont présentées.étant diplômé avec une expérience de 4 ans dans des domaines connexes, je suis excellent en travailler avec les autres pour atteindre un certain objectif dans les temps et avec excellence.

I am a Young energetic, ambitious and target-oriented/proactive person who has developed a mature and resoponsible approach to any task that I undertake, or situations that I am presented with.as a graduate with 4years experience in related fields,I am excellent in working with others as to achieve a certain objective on time and with excellence.

Mes compétences :
Standard Operating Procedure
Sales Targets
prompt assistance
human resource
Great communication skills
Strong organizational skills
excellent skills
good IT skills
persuasion skills
soliciting skills

Entreprises

  • nking environnemental - Responsable De Communication

    2019 - maintenant

  • NKING ENVIRONNEMENTAL - RESPONSABLE DE COMUNICATION

    2019 - 2019 • In charge of overseeing all internal and external communications for a company

  • THE FIRST GROUP DUBAI - PROPERTY WEALTH EXECUTIVE

    2017 - 2017 * Getting to the data base of customers and exchanging with clients all over Africa about investments proposal in Dubai
    * Give the advantages about investment with The First Group, in hotel investment, In Dubai and why now.
    * Invite customers for a trip to Dubai to visit the different projects
    * Follow up with customers on investment procedures after the visit
    * Keeping good customers relationship

  • CANAL PLUS - TELESALES REPRESENTATIVE

    2015 - 2016 * Plan monthly cycle to call existing and prospective customers
    * Build strong & strategic relationships with existing & prospective customers
    * Meet & exceed monthly budgeted target
    * Develop and generate sales from existing base towards monthly target
    * Interact with customers positively to resolve and customer complaints
    * Sends out the required broadcast messages to all customers briefing them with the changes to any of the freight products under guidance from

    the sales team
    * Develops reports regularly which include information on the number of the

    outgoing calls, outcome purpose and follows up on list of opportunities
    * Identifies trends in customer inquiries to ensure that the required stakeholders are updated of the information
    * Follows all relevant departmental policies, processes, standard operating procedures and instructions so that work is carried out in a controlled and
    consistent manner
    * Enter and update customer information in the database
    * Take and process orders in an accurate manner
    * Handle grievances to preserve the company's reputation
    * Go the ``extra mile'' to meet sales quota and facilitate future sales

  • ORANGE - TELESALES OFFICER

    * Verify and understand client problems and provide prompt assistance
* Support clients with online configuration/ Provide timely and effective responses to client enquiries
    * Support clients with online configuration/ Provide timely and effective responses to client enquiries
    * Communicate with clients to retrieve subscription details
    * Provide timely and effective responses to client enquiries
* Update existing client database
    * Place phone calls to potential customers to educate them on services and products offered by the company
    * Attend meetings to learn about new products and services or changes in current ones
    * Read and interpret sales reports to determine the best strategy for marketing

  • DOUALA 5 URBAN COUNCIL - Assistante de Direction

    2012 - 2013 ww.mairiededouala5@yahoo.fr )
    * Formalizing documents
    * Worked in the finance department, the mayor's secretary, the Secretary general and the human resource department.

    CAMUSAT CAMEROUN2011/2012 (www.camusatcameroun.fr )

    * Was in charge of recruitment and selection.
    * Job interview

    * Feeling employees documents
    * Treating CNPS files and distributing working equipment's

Formations

  • Catholic University Institute (Buea)

    Buea 2010 - 2014 Bachelors Degree

    Bachelors Degree in (HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT AND EMPLOYMENT RELATIONS)

  • Christ The King College (Tiko)

    Tiko 2009 - 2010 GCE Qualifications

    ADVANCED LEVEL in Business Studies
    (SALES AND MARKETING INCLUSIVE)

