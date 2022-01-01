Brunier MICHEL

BRUNIER SPORTS SARL
- Distribution of sports équipments
maintenantI did work several years in the Real-estate business for DAVRIL company, and then for my own company MICHEL BRUNIER Aménageur foncier.
But being passionate and practicing my self martial arts and Boxing, in 1985 I did invented a new Boxing and martial arts training machine, called the BRUNIER BOXING SYSTEM.
(see my web site www.brunier-sports.com).
Then I got some intentional patents to protect this new machine, and start to create my own collection of Boxing and martial arts equipments.
Nowadays I continue to work in my company, but I am also looking for some investors who could help me to promote the distribution of the BRUNIER BOXING SYSTEM to the international market.