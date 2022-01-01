Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Bruno BANICLES
Ajouter
Bruno BANICLES
MONTREAL
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
- Developpeur Application/Web
maintenant
Java ,C++,SQL (Oracle, MySQL, SQL Server) , C++, C, Php, .NET, ASP, Flash, ActionScript,....
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Anne-Gaëlle SABIN
Cédric FILIOLE
Dosithée GABELUS
Isabelle MOUNOUCHY
Ludovic JACQUES-SEBASTIEN
Romain COLLET