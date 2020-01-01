Menu

Bruno DENIS

Meylan

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Ic'alps

    Meylan 2020 - maintenant

  • ST - Ingénieur

    Grenoble 1998 - 2019

Formations

  • ENSERG/ENSIMAG (Grenoble)

    Grenoble 1994 - 1997

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel