Bruno GADAL
Bruno GADAL
VERSAILLES
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Informatique
Gestion de projet
Entreprises
DPD group - Geopost - La Poste groupe
- Directeur de la standardisation et coordinateur innovation
2019 - maintenant
DPD group - Geopost - La Poste groupe
- Directeur des processes et coordinateur innovation
2018 - 2018
DPD group - Geopost - La Poste groupe
- Directeur des process et projets
2015 - 2017
DPD Group - Geopost - La Poste groupe
- Senior Business IT Manager
2011 - 2014
TELINTRANS / GeoPost (Laposte)
- Responsable d'activité métier
2008 - 2011
TELINTRANS / GeoPost (Laposte)
- Business opportunity manager
2007 - 2006
Transport express
CHRONOPOST
- Responsable de groupe de projet
Courbevoie
1996 - 2005
Track and trace
Outil de tracking
Automate de tri
Plan de routing et de tri
import/export express
AXIME Intégration de Système
- Chef de projet
1994 - 1996
SESIME
- Ingenieur d'étude
1990 - 1994
IMPULSION
- Ingénieur d'étude
SAINT CYR AU MONT D'OR
1988 - 1989
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée