Menu

Bruno GADAL

VERSAILLES

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Informatique
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • DPD group - Geopost - La Poste groupe - Directeur de la standardisation et coordinateur innovation

    2019 - maintenant

  • DPD group - Geopost - La Poste groupe - Directeur des processes et coordinateur innovation

    2018 - 2018

  • DPD group - Geopost - La Poste groupe - Directeur des process et projets

    2015 - 2017

  • DPD Group - Geopost - La Poste groupe - Senior Business IT Manager

    2011 - 2014

  • TELINTRANS / GeoPost (Laposte) - Responsable d'activité métier

    2008 - 2011

  • TELINTRANS / GeoPost (Laposte) - Business opportunity manager

    2007 - 2006 Transport express

  • CHRONOPOST - Responsable de groupe de projet

    Courbevoie 1996 - 2005 Track and trace
    Outil de tracking
    Automate de tri
    Plan de routing et de tri
    import/export express

  • AXIME Intégration de Système - Chef de projet

    1994 - 1996

  • SESIME - Ingenieur d'étude

    1990 - 1994

  • IMPULSION - Ingénieur d'étude

    SAINT CYR AU MONT D'OR 1988 - 1989

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée