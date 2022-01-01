Carin PEIRANO

Je suis co-gérante

Azur-Plus Relocation provides personalised services to companies or individuals being expatriates or national on the French Riviera from Monaco to Cannes including Sophia Antipolis.

Home search rent or buy,settling -in services, short-term accommodation, schooling, French administration assistance, look and see-trip etc.



Azur-Plus Events organises seminars and other special events for companies on the French Riviera.

Azur-Plus offers exclusively a conference center on the Croisette in Cannes

"The Scandinavian Terrace" and a service to find the right venue to host events as well as it's guests' accommodation.



Mes compétences :

Vente B2B

Evénementiel

Entreprenariat

Mobilité

Marketing stratégique