Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Carine GUILLET
Ajouter
Carine GUILLET
BELLEVILLE-SUR-VIE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
la halle vetements
- Responsable magasin
2006 - 2015
Formations
IFACOM
La Ferriere
1996 - 1998
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel