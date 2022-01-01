Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Carine LACROIX
Ajouter
Carine LACROIX
MONTRÉAL
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
C++
Base de données
Android
Java
Python
Linux
Shell
Scrum
Entreprises
Laboratoire en Architecture de Système Informatique
- Research and Software developer
2015 - maintenant
Master thesis on dynamic mechanism of traffic and resources in distributed and virtualized IMS networks.
• Python
• C++
• Shell script
• Linux
• IMS network
• Literature search
Project with doctor and thesis student of computer science.
Laboratoire d'InfoRmatique en Image et Systèmes d'information -LIRIS UMR 5205-
- R&D - Java development
2014 - 2014
Development of one java application for the conversion from spreadsheet to relational database.
• Java
• C++
• SQL
Project with doctors in computer science.
CentrExpert SAS
- Software developer
2013 - 2013
Participation in the development of an onboard system for gas detection.
• Java and Android
• Zigbee
• C
• Brainstorming
Project in collaboration with mechanical and computer science engineers.
Wakakusa cafe
- International work experience as a waiter
2010 - 2010
I was in the Asian department in INSA Lyon where I had the opportunity to go to Asia to do an internship. I went to Japan, in a cafe. I welcomed guests and served them.
Formations
ÉTS Montréal
Montréal
2014 - maintenant
Maîtrise avec mémoire
• Human Computer Interaction
• Scrum methodology
• Processing and video communication systems
• Literature search
INSA De Lyon
Villeurbanne
2009 - maintenant
Ingénieur
• Project management
• Programming (Java, C/C++)
• Algorithmics
• Data modeling
• Software engineering
• Database
• Embedded systems
• Data mining
• Network
Manager in charge of the Asian's week show
Lycée Paul Langevin Bac SSI
Martigues
2007 - 2009
Baccalauréat mention Bien
option sciences de l'ingénieur et physique-chimie
Réseau
Benoît COUDERC
Camille GOBIN
Eloïse SKORIC
Maud VO (CHAUSSIERE)
Mpemba Boni FRANCK
Raphaël DAUTEUIL
Ting DING