Carine LACROIX

MONTRÉAL

En résumé

Mes compétences :
C++
Base de données
Android
Java
Python
Linux
Shell
Scrum

Entreprises

  • Laboratoire en Architecture de Système Informatique - Research and Software developer

    2015 - maintenant Master thesis on dynamic mechanism of traffic and resources in distributed and virtualized IMS networks.
    • Python
    • C++
    • Shell script
    • Linux
    • IMS network
    • Literature search

    Project with doctor and thesis student of computer science.

  • Laboratoire d'InfoRmatique en Image et Systèmes d'information -LIRIS UMR 5205- - R&D - Java development

    2014 - 2014 Development of one java application for the conversion from spreadsheet to relational database.
    • Java
    • C++
    • SQL

    Project with doctors in computer science.

  • CentrExpert SAS - Software developer

    2013 - 2013 Participation in the development of an onboard system for gas detection.
    • Java and Android
    • Zigbee
    • C
    • Brainstorming

    Project in collaboration with mechanical and computer science engineers.

  • Wakakusa cafe - International work experience as a waiter

    2010 - 2010 I was in the Asian department in INSA Lyon where I had the opportunity to go to Asia to do an internship. I went to Japan, in a cafe. I welcomed guests and served them.

Formations

  • ÉTS Montréal

    Montréal 2014 - maintenant Maîtrise avec mémoire

    • Human Computer Interaction
    • Scrum methodology
    • Processing and video communication systems
    • Literature search

  • INSA De Lyon

    Villeurbanne 2009 - maintenant Ingénieur

    • Project management
    • Programming (Java, C/C++)
    • Algorithmics
    • Data modeling
    • Software engineering
    • Database
    • Embedded systems
    • Data mining
    • Network

    Manager in charge of the Asian's week show

  • Lycée Paul Langevin Bac SSI

    Martigues 2007 - 2009 Baccalauréat mention Bien

    option sciences de l'ingénieur et physique-chimie

