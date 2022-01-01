Menu

Carine ROJAS

Neuilly-sur-Seine

En résumé

Reliable and adaptable professional with a background in International Trade and procurement.
A self-starter, equally comfortable as a team player or leader.
Now looking for a new and challenging position, one that will further my career and professional development

Mes compétences :
Anglais
Anglais courant
CAE
Espagnol
Langue maternelle
Maitrise SAP
Microsoft Excell
Microsoft Power point
SAP

Entreprises

  • Firmenich - Shipping clerk

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2013 - maintenant Specialized in Middle East – Africa & North Africans Countries Handle/optimize storage and preplan transportation
    Organize transportation according to client requirements and follow up deliveries
    Analyze delay and anomalies and alerts relevant parties
    Participate in the handling of daily issues & put place preventive actions when needed
    Organize transportation in the best conditions, in respect to the quality and the company's timekeeping standards
    Compliance to regulation & internal procedure
    Certification Chamber of Commerce, consulate legalization, letter of credit, SGS certification, CITES declaration

  • Sonepar - EXecutive assistant

    Paris 2013 - 2013 In charge of managing travel and agenda for the EVP Organization of International Meetings/Events logistics
    Managing expense reports for team and Director
    Management of data collection in support to the Marketing team

  • Ville de Grenoble - PROCUREMENT MANAGER

    Grenoble 2011 - 2012 New tenders and needs studies
    Creation of tenders following the Procurement Public Code
    Business consulting folder’s administration (Deed of commitment Price schedule, Comparative orders, technical clauses folder’s)
    Define and respect of the budgetary and accounting rules
    suppliers rating and criteria evaluation
    Supplier negotiations, creation of scoreboards
    Presentation of results
    Perform risk management regarding supply contracts and agreements Examine and re-evaluate existing contracts
    Track and report key functional metrics to reduce expenses and improve effectiveness

  • SIEMENS - Logistic manager

    Saint-Denis 2008 - 2009 Organize and control activities related to transportation Projects follow up and planification
    Analysis of logistics risks
    Creation of transport schedules
    Restructuration of procurement and logistics department Creation of tools for business and communication improvement

  • SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC INTERNATIONAL - Export coordinator

    Rueil Malmaison 2007 - 2008 Customers’ portfolio management (sectors: Africa, Caribbean Oceania and the South Sea Islands, Bangladesh, Nepal...) Definition of Customer’s needs and tenders
    Documentary Credits Analysis
    Management of claims and damage
    Productivity Monitoring and providers checking (KPI, analysis tables and organization of monthly conferences)

  • MGF GRIMALDI - Logistics coordinator

    2006 - 2007 Export management to Mexico and Japan
    Coordination of the Branch Office establishment in Mexico Business Plan elaboration
    Research and negotiation with providers

Formations

