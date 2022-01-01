Mes compétences :
Carine San Juan
- Executive Coach
2016 - maintenant
Iglo BeNeLux
- Customer Marketing Director & Board member
2012 - 2014Dans une région en grande difficulté pour Iglo j'ai rejoint le Conseil d'Administration et créé la fonction Customer Marketing afin d'exécuter les stratégies de Marketing et de Ventes avec succès. Grâce aux relations que j'ai établi avec les principaux distributeurs tels que Ahold ou Carrefour, j'ai obtenu un partenariat profitable permettant le lancement de nouveaux produits et de projets CatMan au bénéfice d'Iglo.
Birds Eye
- Category Development Controller
2010 - 2012Birds Eye Leader d'une équipe de 2 Senior Managers, 5 Managers et 1 Assistant, responsable des partenariats CatMan avec tous les distributeurs britanniques. Mes objectifs (points de distribution et Espace en magasin) étaient fixés avec le Conseil d'Administration de GB.
* Strategic thinking: There was no Frozen Food Category Strategy when I joined BE and this was hindering our retailer relationships and the delivery of our targets. I lead the creation of the Cat Vision through a cross-functional team and TPG facilitation. A key input was the largest Kantar segmentation (usage-based) commissioned to understand all savoury meal occasions.
* Process: To achieve my targets I ensured BE was The category thought-leader expected from the No1 manufacturer in Frozen. I challenged certain ways of working internally (eg. data providers, reporting) and improved processes such as Range review and the NPD distribution processes.
* Influence: I worked with the Category Directors across top 4 to drive their category performance and ensure BE was their main contact. Leveraging the Cat Vision, building relationships through myself and the team with strong insights we became category captain with Asda/Tesco/Morrisons & lead advisor with JS/Coop.
* Leadership: I inherited a demotivated team so I focussed on injecting energy and a clear strategy, recruiting the right individuals and, as a result, my team members are regularly nominated for PACE recognition awards. I raised the profile of Cat Dev as a key function within the business and as a result increased our involvement in key projects, the largest being the UK business strategy with the Roland Berger Consultancy.
Premier Foods plc
- Head of Category - Savoury & Responsable de toutes les initiatives
2008 - 2010Responsable de toutes les initiatives CatMan pour le secteur Ambient Savoury de £600m. Leader d'une équipe de 2 Senior Managers, 6 Managers et gestion du budget de £1.7m ainsi que de certaines agences (etudes de marche, in-store marketing).
High Performing Team: I coached my team through their personal development plan based on PF core competencies to deliver the business objectives. Responsible for running CatMan training courses for the business based on the Glendinning template and I developed an Advanced CatMan course with the support of a TPG consultant which won PF Employee 09 Silver Award. I became a trained mentor as part of PF Mentoring scheme.
Premier Foods plc
- National Account Manager & Manager Grands Comptes
2006 - 2008Manager Grands Comptes pour 2 catégories d'une valeur totale de £40m. J'étais responsable de toutes les négociations commerciales: listing de nouveaux produits, plan promotionnel, contrats MDD (existant et nouveau) and gestion financière.
Premier Foods plc
- Senior Category Development Manager
2005 - 2006Leading the newly created Category Development team, responsible for ensuring our Categories' strategies & NPD are successfully implemented as well as being directly involved on key projects. Channel Planning
Premier Foods plc
- Category Development Manager
2002 - 2005As part of the Customer Marketing team I focussed on category development working across 6 categories in 2 accounts. For both retailers I was responsible for all NPD presentations, creating selling stories, suggesting range changes and regular category updates. Internally I performed the role of Category insight with the brand team as part of the business review process and NPD development
United Biscuits
- Category Trade Manager
Nanterre2001 - 2002Working with Sales and the Marketing teams to drive sales in a strategic and profitable manner. I was responsible for the in-store delivery which I achieved by developing cross-functional ways of working
SRCG
- Account Manager
1999 - 2001Working with clients on the full Category Management process, either as a facilitator or by bringing my expertise of the process, knowledge of the Shopper and tactical experience. My objective was to create a constructive partnership between a retailer and a supplier to ensure the best business decisions were made. I developed expert knowledge of the shopper behaviour, the retail environment and brands as well as interpersonal, facilitation and presentation skills.
SRCG
- Project Manager - Field Marketing
1997 - 1999Etudes: Britvic, Green Isle Foods, One2One, McVitie's, Asda, Somerfield Ventes/Promotions: First Drinks Brands, Safeway, Adidas