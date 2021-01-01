Carine SCHWERDT

Entreprises
-
Sanders Nord
- Assistante Facturation
2010 - 2017
-
GDF
- Chargé relation client
COURBEVOIE
2009 - 2009
-
Renault Trucks
- Comptable Fournisseur
Saint-Priest France
2007 - 2008
-
Candia (Groupe Sodiaal)
- Comptable Client Fournisseur
Paris-9E-Arrondissement
2007 - 2007
-
RWD Technologies
- Comptable Client
2006 - 2007
-
Cegid group
- Support Technique Progiciel
Lyon Cedex 09
2005 - 2006
-
Desautel
- Comptable Client
Montluel
2005 - 2005
-
NSA Gras Savoye
- Secrétaire Facturation
1998 - 2005
-
Gemabat
- Secrétaire Aide Comptable
1997 - 1997
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée