Carine TAYLOR

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

• Competent in digital planning strategy and developing relevant user experiences
• Efficient at identifying the nature, reactions and preferences of the customers through the European digital market
• Knowledge of content development standards and digital advertising norms
• Deep understanding of the latest web and mobile technologies and a strong awareness of social networking applications
• Strong attention to detail and well-developed written and verbal communication skills both in French & English

Spécialités : startup, innovation, vision, creative strategist, french, english, planning strategy, advertising, content development

Mes compétences :
Créatif
Stratégie de communication
Digital marketing
Ergonomie web

Entreprises

  • Kawapp - Creative Strategist

    2011 - maintenant Kawapp n’est pas une agence web.
    Nous agissons, bougeons et travaillons comme une startup au sein des projets de nos clients. Pour faire avancer les choses avec intégrité, agilité et créativité.

    http://www.kawapp.com


    NOS COMPÉTENCES
    Conseil en Stratégie digitale
    Définition de vos convictions digitales.
    Audit de l'existant, benchmark concurrentiel.
    Analyse des cibles, focus groups et définition d'une
    plateforme de marque digitale.

    Conception graphique digitale
    Recherche graphique, visual design.
    Conception, et optimisation multi-supports,
    TV/web/mobile/écrans

    Ergonomie,User Experience
    Storyboarding, architecture de l’information,
    ergonomie web et Tests utilisateurs.

    Développement Web
    Spécialisé en PHP Zend Framework, conception
    orientée objet et CMS Open Source, Wordpress,
    Joomla, Drupal, Prestashop...
    Création de modules communautaires et services
    dédiés. Respect des contraintes W3C et
    accessibilité.

    Réseaux sociaux
    Conseil et intégration technique des API
    Facebook, Twitter, Instagram...

    Responsive design
    Adaptation graphique et ergonomique de votre site
    web aux formats mobile, iPhone, iPad, Android.

    Sites web mobiles
    Création, ergonomie et développement de sites web
    HTML5/CSS optimisés pour le web.

Formations

Réseau