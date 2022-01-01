Carine TAYLOR

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
• Competent in digital planning strategy and developing relevant user experiences
• Efficient at identifying the nature, reactions and preferences of the customers through the European digital market
• Knowledge of content development standards and digital advertising norms
• Deep understanding of the latest web and mobile technologies and a strong awareness of social networking applications
• Strong attention to detail and well-developed written and verbal communication skills both in French & English
Spécialités : startup, innovation, vision, creative strategist, french, english, planning strategy, advertising, content development
Mes compétences :
Créatif
Stratégie de communication
Digital marketing
Ergonomie web
