Menu

Carl ASPLER

TORONTO

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Facilitation
Leadership development
Conseil
Formation

Entreprises

  • Carl Aspler & Associates Inc. - Owner

    1995 - maintenant

  • GE Canada - Manager Organization Change

    1989 - 1995 Responsible for assisting GE businesses to become more productive through team building and the use of various process improvement methodologies.

  • Manager, Executive Development - Executive Development Institute, Government of Ontario

    1986 - 1989 Responsible for the development of programs for high potential managers and executives of the Ontario government, an organization of over 60,000 employees. During this time I designed and organized executive development seminars, executive exchange programs and also worked to develop a government training capacity for the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States, as part of an international project.

Formations

  • University Of Toronto - Ontario Institute For Studies In Education (Toronto)

    Toronto 1984 - 1989 Masters of Adult Education

  • Mc Gill University (Montréal)

    Montréal 1965 - 1969 Cell Biology

Réseau