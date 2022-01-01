Carl DUPUIS

- Bilingual mechanical engineer with more than 21 years of manufacturing, metal processing, mining and transactional experience acquired in North America, Europe and Pacific

- Business improvement specialist (Transformation, Six Sigma, Lean, Kaizen) supported by broad experience in plant and team management, organisational development, consulting, engineering and quality

- Realised more than 40 breakthrough process improvement projects in different plants, resulting in “value-added production” and department transformation

- Passionate and energetic leader driven by achieving operational excellence and customer satisfaction, with strong communication and change management skills

- Lean – Six Sigma Master Black Belt certified