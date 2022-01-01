Menu

Carl DUPUIS

Paris

En résumé

- Bilingual mechanical engineer with more than 21 years of manufacturing, metal processing, mining and transactional experience acquired in North America, Europe and Pacific
- Business improvement specialist (Transformation, Six Sigma, Lean, Kaizen) supported by broad experience in plant and team management, organisational development, consulting, engineering and quality
- Realised more than 40 breakthrough process improvement projects in different plants, resulting in “value-added production” and department transformation
- Passionate and energetic leader driven by achieving operational excellence and customer satisfaction, with strong communication and change management skills
- Lean – Six Sigma Master Black Belt certified

Entreprises

  • CONSTELLIUM

    Paris maintenant

  • Rio Tinto Alcan - Business Improvement Manager

    Montréal 2011 - maintenant

Formations

  • Ecole Polytechnique De Montréal (Montréal)

    Montréal 1990 - 1994 Mechanical Engineering - Aeronautics

    I have done one year of specialization in France in Aeronautics and Space Sciences

Réseau