Carl HARVEL

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Fusions acquisitions
Venture capital
LBO
Private equity
Corporate finance

Entreprises

  • BNP Paribas London - Senior Market and Static data manager Commodity Derivatives

    Paris 2010 - maintenant # Business Analyst: Project management: Rebuild a new Referential data management for all Commodity listed products
    o Analyse of the current process management on several geographic platforms
    o Define a new process management to rationalise and to optimise
    o Assess any impacts due to the changes
    o Follow up of different stream lines given to several teams during the project
    # Team management: Technical Senior manager
    o Analyse and define the team’s organisation needs and technical developments
    o Dispatch tasks among the team
    o Teach the team and do some follow up on their technical knowledge about the daily tasks
    # Support on Commodity products
    o Create for in-house and ERP systems all static data as underlyings, listed and OTC products, vanilla or structured products
    o Control all market data from different sources and providers versus all BNP Paribas CIB systems
    o Assist structurers and traders to build, to price and to book complex products in our systems
    o Assist MO for complex bookings in Murex
    o Support MO, BO and IT Support for commodity for any queries regarding product definitions, data used for P&L calculation and reconciliations
    # System Updates & Development
    o Development of macros in VBA for Excel to aggregate and to control all market data
    o Assist IT as super user in defining all future users’ needs (Commodity)
    o Do follow-up on any projects about market data management, migration of systems and new data sources

  • BNP Paribas Equity Derivatives Paris - Referential and Static Data Officer for Equity Derivatives

    2009 - 2010 # System Updates & Development
    o Development of macros in VBA to analyse the activity of the team, and the resources to provide to face the requests
    o Manage project for updating all calendars in different trading systems in once
    # Support on Equity and Derivative products
    o Control all market data from different sources and providers versus all BNP Paribas CIB systems
    o Support FO, MO and BO for any queries regarding product definitions

  • BNP Paribas Securities Services - Sourcing Specialist – Buyer

    Pantin 2009 - 2009 # Procurement
    o Diagnostic and spend analysis on Market Data and consultancy
    o Sourcing strategy definition
    o Negotiation with providers

  • BNP Paribas Arbitrage - Dividend, Indices and Corporate Actions Analyst

    Paris 2006 - 2009 # Dividends Analysis
    o Analyse companies’ dividends policy
    o Maintain and Manage relationships with IR
    o Activity follow up for individual companies and industry sectors
    o Companies’ results follow up and regular watch of M&A forecasts and rumours
    o Assist in the forecasting of dividends
    o Monitor corporate actions to adjust dividends forecasts and weightings of indexes

    # Corporate Actions(CA) Analysis
    o Market News follow up
    o Understand, analyse and anticipate CA in coming
    o Analyse the risks and the potential impacts on trading desk’s portfolios
    o Monitor adjustments on derivative products and hedge products
    o Present details of CA events from Front Office to Back Office in accurate, condensed and timely manner
    o Maintain good and effective relations with Finance Departments and Analysts to obtain detailed information about financial events
    announced
    o Maintain good and effective relationship with stock exchanges (Euronext, Borsa Italiana, Eurex…) to understand and bring
    adjustment rules for Option contracts

    # Indices Analysis
    o Indexes daily follow-up by day including system updates
    o Market News follow-up and anticipation of any changes
    o Analyse and anticipate impacts of CA on indexes and explanation of the adjustments to the trading desk
    o Anticipate reshuffles on indexes, calculate their impacts and perform theoretical simulation
    o Maintain good and effective relationship with stock exchanges and Index Providers (Euronext, FTSE, Stoxx, S&P…) to understand
    and to bring adjustment rules for indexes

  • BNP Paribas - IT Security Expert

    Paris 2002 - 2006 # System Updates & Development
    o Development of macros in VBA for Excel
    o Update equity and derivative products for Front Office to Back Office systems
    o Calendar updates follow-up in systems, projects follow-up about calendar

    # Business Analyst Assistant
    o Analyse users’ needs
    o Translate application requests from operational clients in technical terms for architects
    o Participate in defining technical and functional specification notes
    o Participate in defining scenarii for tests

    # Information Security
    o Participate in defining and implementing overall security strategy, policies and procedures
    o Participate in defining secured infrastructure and application architectures
    o Risk assessment and consultancy on solutions for IT Projects and IT Processes

  • SAP France - Developer

    Paris 2001 - 2001 # Implementation of a new management system for the team
    o Analyse users’ needs
    o Define functional and technic specifications
    o Develop on SAP R/3 version4.0 in ABAP
    o Write a user guide

Formations

