Carl HARVEL

Fusions acquisitions
Venture capital
LBO
Private equity
Corporate finance
Entreprises
BNP Paribas London
- Senior Market and Static data manager Commodity Derivatives
Paris2010 - maintenant# Business Analyst: Project management: Rebuild a new Referential data management for all Commodity listed products
o Analyse of the current process management on several geographic platforms
o Define a new process management to rationalise and to optimise
o Assess any impacts due to the changes
o Follow up of different stream lines given to several teams during the project
# Team management: Technical Senior manager
o Analyse and define the team’s organisation needs and technical developments
o Dispatch tasks among the team
o Teach the team and do some follow up on their technical knowledge about the daily tasks
# Support on Commodity products
o Create for in-house and ERP systems all static data as underlyings, listed and OTC products, vanilla or structured products
o Control all market data from different sources and providers versus all BNP Paribas CIB systems
o Assist structurers and traders to build, to price and to book complex products in our systems
o Assist MO for complex bookings in Murex
o Support MO, BO and IT Support for commodity for any queries regarding product definitions, data used for P&L calculation and reconciliations
# System Updates & Development
o Development of macros in VBA for Excel to aggregate and to control all market data
o Assist IT as super user in defining all future users’ needs (Commodity)
o Do follow-up on any projects about market data management, migration of systems and new data sources
BNP Paribas Equity Derivatives Paris
- Referential and Static Data Officer for Equity Derivatives
2009 - 2010# System Updates & Development
o Development of macros in VBA to analyse the activity of the team, and the resources to provide to face the requests
o Manage project for updating all calendars in different trading systems in once
# Support on Equity and Derivative products
o Control all market data from different sources and providers versus all BNP Paribas CIB systems
o Support FO, MO and BO for any queries regarding product definitions
Pantin2009 - 2009# Procurement
o Diagnostic and spend analysis on Market Data and consultancy
o Sourcing strategy definition
o Negotiation with providers
BNP Paribas Arbitrage
- Dividend, Indices and Corporate Actions Analyst
Paris2006 - 2009# Dividends Analysis
o Analyse companies’ dividends policy
o Maintain and Manage relationships with IR
o Activity follow up for individual companies and industry sectors
o Companies’ results follow up and regular watch of M&A forecasts and rumours
o Assist in the forecasting of dividends
o Monitor corporate actions to adjust dividends forecasts and weightings of indexes
# Corporate Actions(CA) Analysis
o Market News follow up
o Understand, analyse and anticipate CA in coming
o Analyse the risks and the potential impacts on trading desk’s portfolios
o Monitor adjustments on derivative products and hedge products
o Present details of CA events from Front Office to Back Office in accurate, condensed and timely manner
o Maintain good and effective relations with Finance Departments and Analysts to obtain detailed information about financial events
announced
o Maintain good and effective relationship with stock exchanges (Euronext, Borsa Italiana, Eurex…) to understand and bring
adjustment rules for Option contracts
# Indices Analysis
o Indexes daily follow-up by day including system updates
o Market News follow-up and anticipation of any changes
o Analyse and anticipate impacts of CA on indexes and explanation of the adjustments to the trading desk
o Anticipate reshuffles on indexes, calculate their impacts and perform theoretical simulation
o Maintain good and effective relationship with stock exchanges and Index Providers (Euronext, FTSE, Stoxx, S&P…) to understand
and to bring adjustment rules for indexes
BNP Paribas
- IT Security Expert
Paris2002 - 2006# System Updates & Development
o Development of macros in VBA for Excel
o Update equity and derivative products for Front Office to Back Office systems
o Calendar updates follow-up in systems, projects follow-up about calendar
# Business Analyst Assistant
o Analyse users’ needs
o Translate application requests from operational clients in technical terms for architects
o Participate in defining technical and functional specification notes
o Participate in defining scenarii for tests
# Information Security
o Participate in defining and implementing overall security strategy, policies and procedures
o Participate in defining secured infrastructure and application architectures
o Risk assessment and consultancy on solutions for IT Projects and IT Processes
SAP France
- Developer
Paris2001 - 2001# Implementation of a new management system for the team
o Analyse users’ needs
o Define functional and technic specifications
o Develop on SAP R/3 version4.0 in ABAP
o Write a user guide