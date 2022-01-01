Menu

Carla CABRERA GONZALEZ

SISLI

En résumé

Mes compétences :
SAP
Remedy
team player
operation and maintenance
analysis of performance review and job description
Team Management
Salary negotiation
Microsoft Windows
Apple Mac

Entreprises

  • CATENON WORLDWIDE EXECUTIVE - EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

    2014 - maintenant employees. Operates as a 1 single office in the world, Cloud tech enables to present
    candidates real time , latest sourcing tech combined with traditional headhunting

    *Reporting to: Managing Director-Middle East Region.
    *Recruiting from scratch, hiring, training and coaching
    *Currently leading a Team
    * Key Account Management
    * Reporting Activities

    * Leading and supervising the Execution of Recruitment Projects, we have achieved
    80% of successful closing in our unit.
    * Consulting, having a achieved over 70% of re- ordering among our clients.
    * International Talent Acquisition, we recruit globally regardless our location.
    Predominantly our clients are Turkish companies operating overseas, or International
    Companies operating in Turkey.

  • JOB AND TALENT - SENIOR CONSULTANT

    2013 - 2013 and new staff management services. Attracted over 10 million users and 450,000 new
    users each month, all via mobile

    * Reporting to: HR Manager. ;
    * Key contribution to the creation of a low cost Executive Search Division within the
    company. KPI s establishment and Follow up.
    * Creating Partnerships with clients (PWC, Ericsson, GES, Accenture, EADS, Indra,
    E&Y, Vodafone, Booking.com...)
    * Assessment Center Vodafone- recruited over 50 candidates for the High
    Performance Programe of Vodafone. New comers to join several departments of
    the organisation and rotate across several divisions as part of their career plan.
    Interviews, Reports to client, Score Cards, Role Play, Salary Negotiation and
    advisory.
    * Assignments delivered on success fee as well as retainer achieving outstanding
    results for the firm.
    * Execution of searches and finding the right talent- international assignments.

  • FERROVIAL - HR ADVISOR

    madrid 2010 - 2012 < Public Spanish multinational-design, construction, financing, operation and
    maintenance of transport, urban and services infrastructure

    * Set up of the development programs: select applicants, analysis of performance
    review and job descriptions, design training paths.
    * Assistance in the escalation of employee grievance issues, liason to workers,
    implementation of training events, workforce balancing, new employee
    orientation.

    * HR Talent: member of the talent tracker team, designing and outlining training
    schemes oriented to improve employee s personal and technical competences,
    briefing with applicants and line managers, draw up apprenticeship programs.
    * Contact with Universities and businesses schools, negotiate training agreements,
    supplier payment approval, input of payment activities on SAP.
    * Conduct training courses, seminaries, and corporate inductions for new
    employees.
    * SAP and Remedy update: daily input of training activities. ;
    * Assessing competitive practices for specific programs, developing
    recommendations for actions or programs, preparing monthly reports related to
    programs, activities carried out, attendance statistics and budget spent along that
    period.

  • TEA CEGOS - RECRUITMENT SPECIALIST

    2008 - 2009 Recruitment and selection of applicants using (Infojobs and META 4). Committee
    member for ICEX (Spanish chamber of commerce). Assessment centres, competence
    based interviews, group dynamics, salary negotiation. Feedback reports . Contact with
    external suppliers to build a pool of potential candidates (temporary agencies,
    universities, business centres). Psychometric tests and skills evaluations: 16PF, technical
    aptitudes, IQ, leadership.

  • FNAC - HR ADMINISTRATOR

    IVRY SUR SEINE 2007 - 2008 JD creation, briefing review, competence based and exit interviews, group dynamics,
    Salary negotiation. Working closely with other recruitment agencies. Providing
    feedback to applicants. Advertising vacancies on the web, refreshing offers and
    posting updates.

Formations

  • Complutense University (Madrid)

    Madrid 2009 - 2009

  • OXFORD BROOKS UNIV (Oxford)

    Oxford 2009 - 2010 MASTER IN HR MANAGEMENT

Réseau