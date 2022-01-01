Carla CABRERA GONZALEZ

-
CATENON WORLDWIDE EXECUTIVE
- EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
2014 - maintenant
employees. Operates as a 1 single office in the world, Cloud tech enables to present
candidates real time , latest sourcing tech combined with traditional headhunting
*Reporting to: Managing Director-Middle East Region.
*Recruiting from scratch, hiring, training and coaching
*Currently leading a Team
* Key Account Management
* Reporting Activities
* Leading and supervising the Execution of Recruitment Projects, we have achieved
80% of successful closing in our unit.
* Consulting, having a achieved over 70% of re- ordering among our clients.
* International Talent Acquisition, we recruit globally regardless our location.
Predominantly our clients are Turkish companies operating overseas, or International
Companies operating in Turkey.
-
JOB AND TALENT
- SENIOR CONSULTANT
2013 - 2013
and new staff management services. Attracted over 10 million users and 450,000 new
users each month, all via mobile
* Reporting to: HR Manager. ;
* Key contribution to the creation of a low cost Executive Search Division within the
company. KPI s establishment and Follow up.
* Creating Partnerships with clients (PWC, Ericsson, GES, Accenture, EADS, Indra,
E&Y, Vodafone, Booking.com...)
* Assessment Center Vodafone- recruited over 50 candidates for the High
Performance Programe of Vodafone. New comers to join several departments of
the organisation and rotate across several divisions as part of their career plan.
Interviews, Reports to client, Score Cards, Role Play, Salary Negotiation and
advisory.
* Assignments delivered on success fee as well as retainer achieving outstanding
results for the firm.
* Execution of searches and finding the right talent- international assignments.
-
FERROVIAL
- HR ADVISOR
madrid
2010 - 2012
< Public Spanish multinational-design, construction, financing, operation and
maintenance of transport, urban and services infrastructure
* Set up of the development programs: select applicants, analysis of performance
review and job descriptions, design training paths.
* Assistance in the escalation of employee grievance issues, liason to workers,
implementation of training events, workforce balancing, new employee
orientation.
* HR Talent: member of the talent tracker team, designing and outlining training
schemes oriented to improve employee s personal and technical competences,
briefing with applicants and line managers, draw up apprenticeship programs.
* Contact with Universities and businesses schools, negotiate training agreements,
supplier payment approval, input of payment activities on SAP.
* Conduct training courses, seminaries, and corporate inductions for new
employees.
* SAP and Remedy update: daily input of training activities. ;
* Assessing competitive practices for specific programs, developing
recommendations for actions or programs, preparing monthly reports related to
programs, activities carried out, attendance statistics and budget spent along that
period.
-
TEA CEGOS
- RECRUITMENT SPECIALIST
2008 - 2009
Recruitment and selection of applicants using (Infojobs and META 4). Committee
member for ICEX (Spanish chamber of commerce). Assessment centres, competence
based interviews, group dynamics, salary negotiation. Feedback reports . Contact with
external suppliers to build a pool of potential candidates (temporary agencies,
universities, business centres). Psychometric tests and skills evaluations: 16PF, technical
aptitudes, IQ, leadership.
-
FNAC
- HR ADMINISTRATOR
IVRY SUR SEINE
2007 - 2008
JD creation, briefing review, competence based and exit interviews, group dynamics,
Salary negotiation. Working closely with other recruitment agencies. Providing
feedback to applicants. Advertising vacancies on the web, refreshing offers and
posting updates.