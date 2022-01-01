-
Carla Lavaste
- Consultante / rédactrice / Traductrice
2010 - maintenant
-
Carla Lavaste
- Indépendante
2010 - maintenant
Conception et direction de projet web, rédaction de contenus et articles, traduction littéraire et spécialisée marking/com, sciences sociales, environnement
-
Nurun
- Directrice de clientèle
2006 - 2010
Nurun est une agence de communication et marketing interactif. L'agence aide ses clients à développer des stratégies et communications interactives originales dans lunivers des media interactifs.
En tant que Directrice de clientèle, je gère un portefeuille de clients dont j'ai la responsabilté commerciale. En parallèle, j'anime une équipe de chefs de projets chargés de piloter et coordonner l'exécution des solutions vendues aux clients.
-
Mimi Ze Frog
- Co-fondatrice
2002 - 2005
MIMI ZE FROG, Designer and manufacturer of “European Chic for Precious Babies” San Francisco, CA
Co-founder
• Started baby bedding and nursery products company.
• Define product design, source suppliers, manage production cycle and manufacturer.
• Lead marketing and sales efforts. Create promotional material, product brochure and maintain client and prospect database. Build prospect list, initiate contact with prospects and follow-up.
• Responsible for product costing and pricing.
• Manage online store (www.mimizefrog.com) and trade-only website using Dreamweaver software. Update websites with new products and promotions. Lead search engine optimization efforts and Overture and Google AdWords campaigns.
• Organize public sales and participation in trade shows.
• Manage relationship with press. Develop press kits.
-
IconMedialab
- Consultante senior
2000 - 2001
• Performed in-depth industry, competitive, and benchmarking analysis for several business-to-business and business-to-consumers companies.
• Identified business opportunities and built recommendations for online strategy.
• Managed and assisted a major client (Siemens Medical) in implementing a customized multilingual online content management system (eCMS) interfacing with an e-commerce-enabled website (www.siemensmedical.com.)This project included the following: help the client define content to be migrated to the eCMS, determine timeline and ensure adherence to project milestones, train client on the new eCMS and collaborate closely with a team of over thirty people located in both the United States and Europe.
• Managed a local project from inception through to implementation. This included managing the client relationship as well as a team of four people working on the redesign of a law firm’s website. New website was successfully delivered to client and obtained a 92% client satisfaction rate.
• Wrote reports detailing research findings and presented recommendations to clients.
• Wrote use cases and functional requirements based on RUP (Rational Unified Process) methodology.
• Actively participated in sales efforts through proposal writing, sales pitches and industry research.
-
Rost & Co.
- Consultante senior
1999 - 2000
ROST and Co., Internet Strategy Consulting San Francisco, CA
Senior Consultant
• Developed creative online strategy recommendations for a variety of European clients (CPG, utilities, publishing and financial services areas.)
• Analyzed online activities by industry sectors and identified relevant new players and partners.
• Organized “Learning Journeys” to Silicon Valley for European clients: select relevant IT vendors and established contact with potential partners.
• Created and delivered presentations to clients at boardroom level.
-
Daimler-Chrysler
- Research consultant
Le Chesnay Cedex.
1996 - 1999
10/96-04/99 DAIMLER-CHRYSLER, Society and Technology Research Group Palo Alto, CA
Research Consultant
• Managed and participated in research and consulting projects involving expert interviews, secondary research and data analysis. Wrote reports presenting findings and recommendations.
• Researched and monitored emerging technological, lifestyle and business trends, including
Internet-related trends.
• Example of projects: concept test of a new online service and target group definition for DaimlerChrysler financial services division. U.S. market acceptance evaluation of the fuel cells technology for the Fuel Cells Project Team. In depth study and analysis of American affluent households for Mercedes-Benz strategic Planning Department.
-
Copernicus
- Consultante
1996 - 1996
COPERNICUS, The Marketing Investment Strategy Group Boston, MA
Consultant
• Designed a marketing plan template for a leading Brazilian beer manufacturer.
• Conducted on-site interviews and review sessions with brand managers.
• Created performance evaluation systems for the Events & Sponsorship and the Merchandising departments.
-
Arthur Andersen
- Stagiaire
St. Charles
1995 - 1995
ARTHUR ANDERSEN, Worldwide Headquarters Chicago, IL
Professional resident, Marketing Department
• Developed a marketing plan to help local offices start a new service line or expand existing
client base.
• Designed the preparatory stage of an internal and external PR campaign to promote Arthur Andersen’s outsourcing services.
-
SNCF
- Marketing and sales
1993 - 1994
SNCF (French National Railroad) Paris, France
09/93 - 08/94 Marketing and Sales Manager, International Department
• Marketing: Coordinated the launch of a new European rail pass abroad, the “Europass.” Efforts contributed to sales which surpassed the first year $30 million sales goal.
• Sales: Managed activities of all ten General Sales Agents abroad including communications and budgeting. Designed and implemented a sales follow-up and analysis for Europass. Promoted the company and the new rail pass by participating in a sales promotion tour in New Zealand
-
SNCF
- Marketing research manager
1991 - 1993
Marketing Research Manager, Communication Department
• Supervised qualitative and quantitative surveys including conception and follow up, choice of polling company, statistical analysis, synthesis, and presentation of recommendations based on results.
Annual budget: $400,000. Monitored, updated and analyzed the annual in-company survey (sample: 10,000 employees.)
-
SNCF
- Junior analyst
1989 - 1991
09/89 - 08/91 Junior Analyst, Marketing Department
• Worked with senior marketing analyst in the conception and management of sample surveys focused on various target groups. Participated in the analysis, synthesis and presentation of results.