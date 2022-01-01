Menu

Carlo CAMPISANI

BRISBANE

En résumé

A proficient Web Marketing Specialist and Social Media Manager with background in Online Project Management, SEM, SEO, Content Marketing and Customer Service. Experienced in working within multicultural dimensions of online market with a professional knowledge of Italian, English and French Languages. Open-minded person, results oriented, with an excellent ability to learn and to work within a team.

Mes compétences :
eCommerce
verbal communication skills
manage relations
WordPress
Project Management
Organizational skills
Microsoft Office
Help Desk
Search
Social media
Online Advertising
Google analytics
SEM
Google Adwords Professional Certified
SEO

Entreprises

  • Advertendo.com - SEO, SEM & Social Media Manager

    2015 - maintenant • Managing SEO (On-page and Off Page Optimization), PPC Campaigns and Social Medias for a number of key clients;
    • Performing site analysis, keyword research and mapping, assessing link building opportunities and reporting them to clients and management;
    • Developing of short- and long-term SEM strategies and managing their execution;
    • Working with the development team to analyze site code and provide recommendations based on SEO On Page best practices;
    • Simultaneously managing multiple projects;
    • Creation of Original Web Content;
    • Translations of Web Content from/to English, French and Italian.

  • Miliboo.com - Commercial Assistant France, Italy and UK Markets

    2015 - 2015

  • Puntoitalia.com - Agent Commercial / Chargé de la Communication

    2014 - 2015

  • Spartoo.com - Community Manager

    Grenoble 2012 - 2013 Achievements: Coordination and Management of all the communication channels (Social Networks: Facebook, Twitter, Google+, Pintinterest, plus creation and grew relation with bloggers, plus SEO) for the Italian market (managing a community of over 25,000 Italian followers). Responsible for writing original blog content (350+ posts), creating and executing a content schedule, editing all blog content and promoting existing pieces. Responsible to drive the brand strategy forward in the social space, managing all content development including video sharing, running competitions and creating relevant partnerships.
    Creation of Communication Businness' Strategy with Italian Marketing Manager, SEM Department, IT Deparment and Purchase Department.

  • Spartoo.com - Customer Service

    Grenoble 2011 - 2012 Achievements: Management of Italian Customer Service (phone and e- mail based); Responsible for supervision of a 5 people staff within Italian Customer Service; Responsible for the recruitment and training of customer service operators; Development of new policies and procedures.

  • Struttura Consulting Srl - Cultural Project Manager Junior

    2010 - 2011 Achievements: Fund raising; development of new cultural projects; relations with local authorities; creation of a ``Regulations and Standards Guide for a Cultural Net of Historic Villas in the area of North Milan''; Office management; Strategic planning and executive projects for intervents on valorization of italian cultural heritage; Management of cultural projects; Fund raising and co-financed planning;
    Creation of performance's monitoring and evaluation systems.

  • Arte Studenti Università di Padova - Secretary

    2008 - 2009 Centro d'Arte Studenti Università di Padova (Organization for musical evenements), Achievement: Secretary; design, creation and management of musical programmes; accounting; reception of international artists.

  • I Glicini (Restaurant) - Restaurant Manager, All Rounder & Kitchen hand

    2006 - 2009 Achievements: Cash handling; Opening and closing duties; Taking orders, answering phone calls; checking point of all delivery food; Organizing and setting up the venue, waiting tables, assisting customers; Maintaining the highest standards of food and kitchen hygiene.

  • Zed!Live - Production Assistant

    2003 - 2006 ZED! Live (Organization for musical evenements), Achievements: Assistant for design, creation and management of musical programmes; Reception of international artists.

Formations

  • Università Degli Studi Di ROMA Tor Vergata (Roma)

    Roma 2009 - 2010 Master en "Economy and Management of Arts and Cultural Activities"

  • Università Cà Foscari Di VENEZIA (Venezia)

    Venezia 2003 - 2009 Economy and Management of Arts and Cultural Activities

