Carlo CAMPISANI

A proficient Web Marketing Specialist and Social Media Manager with background in Online Project Management, SEM, SEO, Content Marketing and Customer Service. Experienced in working within multicultural dimensions of online market with a professional knowledge of Italian, English and French Languages. Open-minded person, results oriented, with an excellent ability to learn and to work within a team.
Mes compétences :
eCommerce
verbal communication skills
manage relations
WordPress
Project Management
Organizational skills
Microsoft Office
Help Desk
Search
Social media
Online Advertising
Google analytics
SEM
Google Adwords Professional Certified
SEO