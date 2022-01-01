Menu

Carlo PIZZUTI

LYON

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Matlab
Autocad

Entreprises

  • Laboratorio Nacional de Engenharia Civil - Civil Engineer

    2015 - 2015 I worked in the field of the "New European Technical Rules for the Assessment and Retrofitting of Existing Structures" with the goal of writing a new Eurocode that will deal with the existing structures.

  • Laboratory of Soild Dynamics of the University of Naples - Geotechnical Engineer

    2012 - 2012 I worked in the field of the "New European Technical Rules for the Assessment and Retrofitting of Existing Structures" with the goal of writing a new Eurocode that will deal with the existing structures.

Formations

  • Istituto Superiore Tecnico (Lisbona)

    Lisbona 2013 - 2014 Civl Engineering

    ERASMUS in Civil Engineering. Istituto Superiore Tecnico (IST),

  • University Of Naples Federico II (Naples)

    Naples 2013 - 2016 Structural & Geotechnical Engineering

  • University Of Naples Federico II (Naples)

    Naples 2009 - 2012 Project and Infrastructure Management Engineering

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel