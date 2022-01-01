Carlo PIZZUTI

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Matlab
Autocad
Entreprises
Laboratorio Nacional de Engenharia Civil
- Civil Engineer
2015 - 2015I worked in the field of the "New European Technical Rules for the Assessment and Retrofitting of Existing Structures" with the goal of writing a new Eurocode that will deal with the existing structures.
Laboratory of Soild Dynamics of the University of Naples
- Geotechnical Engineer
2012 - 2012I worked in the field of the "New European Technical Rules for the Assessment and Retrofitting of Existing Structures" with the goal of writing a new Eurocode that will deal with the existing structures.
Formations
Istituto Superiore Tecnico (Lisbona)
Lisbona2013 - 2014Civl Engineering
ERASMUS in Civil Engineering. Istituto Superiore Tecnico (IST),