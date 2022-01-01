Menu

Carlo SCHETTINO

TOULOUSE

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Communication skills
Air Conditioning
primary technical support
mycustomer support experience
manage the technical support activities
leadership skills
fatigue analysis and design
fatigue analysis
coordinating Sales Support
Visual Basic
Sales Support
Responsible for theATRprogram
Preliminary Design
Performance analysis
Pascal
Operations and Maintenance
Negotiation skills
NASTRAN
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft DOS
Management of multi skill and multicultural teams
Logistics
Good management
Good innovation skills
Fuselage
Fire Protection
Finite Element Analysis
FORTRAN
Detailed stress analysis
Constant support
Budget Management
BASIC
Aircraft Modification

Entreprises

  • ATR - Alenia Aermacchi EADS joint venture - Vice President of Airlines Technical Support

    2011 - maintenant Responsible for:
    * Airlines Technical Response Center
    * Airlines Engineering Support
    * Fleet Reliability

    Experienced in supervising the Airlines Technical Response Center team in order to:
    * Ensure the operators with primary technical support in order for them to perform safe,
    undisturbed and cost saving operations with a response time compatible with the fleet
    operations.
    * Ensure/manage the technical support activities with an enlarged time coverage ;
    * Guarantee a direct liaison betweenATRC and customer organization

    Experienced in supervising the Airlines Engineering Support group in order to:
    * Coordinate and controls the follow-up of operators medium/long term technical queries ;
    * Coordinate the notification to the ContinuedAirworthiness department of all operational
    events likely to concern a/c continuous airworthiness
    * Supervise the detection of in service issues requesting design/qualityimprovement

    Experienced in supervising the Fleet Reliability group in order to:
    * Guarantee measurement and monitoring of fleet performances in terms of operation
    and maintainability
    * Coordinate the collection and analysis of worldwide data
    * Coordinate and define specific programs to improve the fleet dispatch reliability
    * Coordinate and define most optimal and economical maintenance practices adapted
    to operator specifics

  • ATR - Head of Airline Technical Support

    Blagnac 2010 - 2011

  • ATR - Alenia Aermacchi EADS joint venture - Sales Support and Product Technology Director

    2009 - 2010 Responsible for:
    * Sales Support ofATRprogram
    * Product technology ofATR program
    * Preliminary Design of future programs

    Experienced in coordinating Sales Support & Product technology group in order to:
    * Manage the Sales Support and Product Technology activities
    * Ensure technical support to Contracts, Sales and Marketing Department and during
    aircraft delivery
    * Ensure the customization activity (customized spec, RFP, re-allocation)
    * Ensure a preliminary product development activity and follow-up (preliminary study
    and product technologysurvey)

    Experienced in coordinating Preliminary Design group in order to:
    * Manage preliminarydesign activities for future programs
    * Ensure the preliminary design studies ;
    * Participating to R&D programs

  • ATR - Alenia Aermacchi EADS joint venture - Design & Customer Support Manager

    2002 - 2008 Responsible for theATRprogram of:
    * Air conditioning system ;
    * Pressurization system
    * Electrical Equipment cooling system
    * Bleed System
    * Air leak detection system
    * Ice and rain protection system

    Experienced in managing and coordinating a group in:
    * Performing the Engineering activities ;
    * Managing projects (aircraft modifications) ;
    * Performing Technical Support activities ;
    * Contributing to safe operation of the fleet ;
    * Maintaining and increasing the product reliability ;
    * Reducing cost of operation and maintenance ;
    * Coordinating suppliers to eliminate in service issues

  • Alenia Aeronautica - Design Engineer

    NAPLES 1999 - 2001 Environment Control Systemdesign:
    (Civil and Military requirements)

    Experienced with:
    -Air conditioning system
    -Bleed system
    -Air leak detection system
    -E/Ecooling system
    -De Ice andAnti Ice system
    -Fire protection system
    -Oxygen system


    *Experienced with FAR/JAR 25 and applicable MIL;
    *System architecture
    *Performance analysis;
    *Technical requirement specifications;
    *Assessment of receiving proposals and liaison with supplier companies;
    *System/Equipment qualification and acceptance;
    Laboratorytest program definition and documentation forA/Ccertification.
    *Technical documentation and analysis to support the certification of civil aircraft

  • Quality System - Project work

    1999 - 1999 Project work ( (Developed during StressAnalyst Engineer working activity)
    * Statistical Process Control Qualification (6**Method)

  • Alenia Aeronautica - Design Engineer & StressAnalyst Engineer

    NAPLES 1997 - 1999 Aeronautical Structure Design
    Experienced with:
    * Detailed static and fatigue analysis. ;
    * Drawing release and material reviewactivities support. ;
    * F.E.M. idealization of wing details.
    * Damage tolerance analysis definition. ;
    * Fuselage primary structure strength substantiation reports.
    * Flight test program definition and documentation forA/Ccertification.

  • ImperoAutomazioni S.p.A. - Design Engineer

    1997 - 1997 Mechanical Structure Design:
    * Detailed stress analysis, fatigue analysis and design of mechanical structural parts.

  • Alenia Aeronautica - Structure engineer

    NAPLES 1997 - 1999

  • Sipla S.R.L - Technical Consultant

    1996 - 1996 * Integrated activity in the safety section and labour environment.

  • University of Naples - Vibro-acoustical researcher

    1995 - 1996 * Theoretical and numerical studies of the noise active control (ASANCA II Project,
    financed by CEE).

    * Theoretical and numerical studies of acoustical characteristics of Ferrari F50 in a joint
    project (Ferrari,Alenia, University of Naples).

Formations

  • Aba

    Toulouse 2008 - 2008 *CommercialAspects ofAircraft Maintenance- ABAToulouse

  • University Of Naples Federico II (Naples)

    Naples 1988 - 1994 Master- Aeronautical Engineer

