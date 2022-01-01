Carlos ALVAREZ

Mes compétences :
Digital strategy
International Marketing
Social Media Strategy
E-Commerce
CRM Strategy
Entreprises
Vente Privee Com
- International Marketing Coordinator
Saint-Denis2014 - maintenant. Ensure the marketing integration of the new companies joining the vente-privee group: vente-exclusive (BE & NL), Privalia (ES, IT, MX & BR), Eboutic (CH) and Zlotewyprzedaze (PL)
. Create and develop marketing strategies according the local needs: Global marketing strategy for Germany, CRM strategy for Poland, Switzerland and UK.
. Coordinate the development of local marketing projects and campaigns on international markets under the vente-privee brand (ES, IT, DE, AT & UK)
. Ensure smooth communication between the International Marketing Managers and the HQ marketing teams in France (CRM, Datamining, Analysis, User Interfaces...)
Vente Privee Com
- Trade marketing and Social Media Manager
Saint-Denis2011 - 2014. Prepare and develope international trade marketing operations in partneship with brands including Air France, Iberia, Havaianas, Peugeot, Pepe Jeans London, Oysho or Ecoalf.
. Develop digital marketing campaigns such as competitions, blogger collaborations, editorial brand content or live online events.
. Recruite and manage interns of the International Marketing Team
. Edit and run Facebook ads, CRM and aquisition campaigns.
. Develope the Social Media Strategy for vente-privee.com Spain and manage communities on all social networking sites
Vente Privee Com
- Content and Community Manager Spain
Saint-Denis2009 - 2011. Generate original and engaging editorial content for the company blog in Spain
. Coordinate the international versions (Spain, Italy, Germany and UK) of the company fashion mazine Rosebuzz
. Launch and managing the Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram company accounts
. Local adaptation for the Spanish market of all the B2C company marketing projects: CRM, Acquisition, Interfaces
Vente Privee Com
- Member Relations Advisor for Spain
Saint-Denis2008 - 2008. Respond to member queries specialising in logistics issues
. Implement new customer service procedures for the logistics issues with the external partner
. Perform quality control on upcoming online sales
. Translate texts from French to Spanish
Hosteltur.com
- Senior Journalist
2005 - 2008. Head of the Hotel Industry section
. Editorial writer on the monthly magazine
. Coordinator of a 10 journalist team for the monthly magazine main report
. Editor for the online journal; the weekly news program on Canal 4; and the monthly magazine.
Paris2001 - 2004. Edit the AFP newsfeed for the Spanish markets (mostly LATAM)
. Translate papers, editorias and international reportings from French and English to Spanish
. Regular temporary contracts at the Spanish desk
Sitel
- Customer Care advisor
Paris2001 - 2003Responded to members of Nokia Club queries by e-mail and telephone