Carlos ALVAREZ

Saint-Denis

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Digital strategy
International Marketing
Social Media Strategy
E-Commerce
CRM Strategy

Entreprises

  • Vente Privee Com - International Marketing Coordinator

    Saint-Denis 2014 - maintenant . Ensure the marketing integration of the new companies joining the vente-privee group: vente-exclusive (BE & NL), Privalia (ES, IT, MX & BR), Eboutic (CH) and Zlotewyprzedaze (PL)
    . Create and develop marketing strategies according the local needs: Global marketing strategy for Germany, CRM strategy for Poland, Switzerland and UK.
    . Coordinate the development of local marketing projects and campaigns on international markets under the vente-privee brand (ES, IT, DE, AT & UK)
    . Ensure smooth communication between the International Marketing Managers and the HQ marketing teams in France (CRM, Datamining, Analysis, User Interfaces...)

  • Vente Privee Com - Trade marketing and Social Media Manager

    Saint-Denis 2011 - 2014 . Prepare and develope international trade marketing operations in partneship with brands including Air France, Iberia, Havaianas, Peugeot, Pepe Jeans London, Oysho or Ecoalf.
    . Develop digital marketing campaigns such as competitions, blogger collaborations, editorial brand content or live online events.
    . Recruite and manage interns of the International Marketing Team
    . Edit and run Facebook ads, CRM and aquisition campaigns.
    . Develope the Social Media Strategy for vente-privee.com Spain and manage communities on all social networking sites

  • Vente Privee Com - Content and Community Manager Spain

    Saint-Denis 2009 - 2011 . Generate original and engaging editorial content for the company blog in Spain
    . Coordinate the international versions (Spain, Italy, Germany and UK) of the company fashion mazine Rosebuzz
    . Launch and managing the Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram company accounts
    . Local adaptation for the Spanish market of all the B2C company marketing projects: CRM, Acquisition, Interfaces

  • Vente Privee Com - Member Relations Advisor for Spain

    Saint-Denis 2008 - 2008 . Respond to member queries specialising in logistics issues
    . Implement new customer service procedures for the logistics issues with the external partner
    . Perform quality control on upcoming online sales
    . Translate texts from French to Spanish

  • Hosteltur.com - Senior Journalist

    2005 - 2008 . Head of the Hotel Industry section
    . Editorial writer on the monthly magazine
    . Coordinator of a 10 journalist team for the monthly magazine main report
    . Editor for the online journal; the weekly news program on Canal 4; and the monthly magazine.

    Recommandation:
    http://comunidad.hosteltur.com/post/2008-05-02-buenas-noches-y-buena-suerte

  • Afp - Journalist

    Paris 2001 - 2004 . Edit the AFP newsfeed for the Spanish markets (mostly LATAM)
    . Translate papers, editorias and international reportings from French and English to Spanish
    . Regular temporary contracts at the Spanish desk

  • Sitel - Customer Care advisor

    Paris 2001 - 2003 Responded to members of Nokia Club queries by e-mail and telephone

Formations

  • Universidad Complutense De Madrid (Madrid)

    Madrid 1994 - 1999

