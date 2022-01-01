Carlos ARCE

SUPPLY CHAIN projects initiatives – Operations Strategy – Commercial Execution- Production Planning.

Leading and executing projects initiatives in Supply Chain area has been the main responsibilities I have performed during my 15 years work experience.

I could highlight several accomplishments: Distribution Requirement Planning roll out implementation in 1998-1999 throughout several countries integrating the philosophy of Vendor Manage Inventory. This experience gave me a great idea about international positions as well as the coordination with timelines and execution pressure.

In addition I have been involved in developing new Planning tools to help the team work more efficiently, to be able to report “exceptions” and to provide to senior management executive summary when needed.



In the other hand, I have been part of the Core Transfer production team helping the manufacturing site, getting new products and volumes IN from different plants like from France, Brasil, Belgium, Italy, UK. Production Capability assessment, and new strategy investment has been analysed to provide a further window where the company could operates.



I can highlight my contribution to the planning department leading a team of people where we have been able to implement new ways of working, creating an atmosphere with several departments (QA, Engineering, Production, etc) communicating in monthly meetings and discussing Production plans an potential issues. In the same period the team and I have been able to manage a new pipeline of products to launch them in more than 80 countries meaning this that we have doubled our production volume in the manufacturing plant. Service Level has been a Top priority in the company strategy by far.



All this activities and work have been successfully performed thanks to a continuous improvement training, like Lean Sigma tools and principles implementing projects, CPIM program and recently an Executive MBA.



Mes compétences :

Corporate Strategy

Supply Chain

Production Planning

Operations Strategy