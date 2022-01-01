Menu

Carlos BRANCO

BERRE-L'ETANG

En résumé

Je recherche un poste de Responsable comptable.

Mes compétences :
Cash Management
ISO 900X Standard
Audit
Bookkeeping
Treasury Operations > Treasury management
Budgets & Budgeting
Consolidations
Financial Statements/Financial Reports > Balance S
Payroll
International Accounting Standards
International Financial Reporting
Microsoft Office
Sage Accounting Software

Entreprises

  • Babyzen - Responsable Comptable en mission intérim Page Personnel Marseille

    2018 - 2018

  • Olea Medical - Responsable Comptable & Accounting Manager

    La Ciotat 2018 - 2018 à Olea Medical (Groupe Canon Medical Systems Corp.), La Ciotat, d'avril à septembre 2018 . Secteur : Ingénierie, R&D logiciels médicaux.
    * Management de l'équipe comptable (03 personnes), tableaux de bords, indicateurs de performances et analyses comptables, suivi budgétaire et trésorerie, reporting mensuel

  • Hôtel des Ventes d'Aix-en-Provence - Responsable Comptable Administratif et Financier dans le cadre de ma fonction de Secrétaire Général

    2002 - 2016 à l'Hôtel des Ventes d'Aix-en-Provence (25 salariés répartis sur 03 entités distinctes) et habilités / Ventes aux enchères publiques.
    * Mise en place et obtention de la norme qualité ISO 9001, suivi des process du SMQ, des indicateurs de performance, audits de contrôle et de renouvellement, et actions correctives
    * Direction du service administratif, comptable et financier (02 personnes / 03 comptabilités distinctes): Comptabilité professions libérales (IR) et comptabilités de droit commercial (IS)
    * Gestion de la trésorerie, suivi des budgets. Planification des moyens humains, logistiques et financiers
    * Relation clientèle et auprès des tiers institutionnels, banques, CAC, mandataires, assureurs, avocats
    * Gestion RH : embauches, contrats, éléments de paie, entretiens individuels d'évaluation, avancements

  • Hôtel des ventes d'Aix-en-Provence - Resp. Adm. Comptable Financier

    2002 - 2016

  • Star Fragrance International - Responsable Comptable

    1991 - 2002 à Star Fragrance International, Paris (groupe de 22 salariés répartis sur 05 entités dont 01 holding) de septembre 1991 à mai 2002 (CA : 30M EUR ). Secteur : Création et distribution de produits de parfumerie et cosmétiques.
    * Encadrement du service comptable (4 personnes) sous la direction du DAF
    * Mise en place de l'ERP de gestion comptable, commerciale, et financière (Ligne SAGE 500)
    * Analyse et mise en place des processus de travail et de contrôle de gestion, tableaux de bords
    * Comptabilité générale, tiers, analytique et réciproque, travaux d'inventaire, de consolidation, bilan et liasse fiscale
    * Etablissement des paies multi profils du groupe
    * Déclarations sociales, fiscales et douanières
    * Gestion de la trésorerie du groupe, participation à l'élaboration des budgets et à la définition des objectifs

  • Flunch - Responsable Frais Généraux & Manager

    VILLENEUVE D'ASCQ 1990 - 1991 à Flunch (Groupe Agapes / Auchan), Givors (69) et
    Cadre Administratif gradé (encadrement de contingent au C.I.M. de la B.A. 116 de Luxeuil (71) d'avril 1989 à mars 1990.

  • Ferronnerie DURAND - Aide Comptable

    1988 - 1989

Formations

Réseau

