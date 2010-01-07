Carlos CLARAMUNT

-
Hansa Heavy Lift Monaco
- Commercial Manager
2016 - 2018
Sales Engineering and Chartering Management responsibilities oriented to offer, develop & fix marine transportation of Heavy Lift & Project Cargoes based on Hansa Heavy Lift´s fleet of vessels. Goal oriented Business Development tasks, looking for new clients and reaching key contacts on new companies & sectors. Working on Spanish, Portuguese, French & other South Europe markets, with especial focus on Oil&Gas, Naval, Onshore and Offshore Wind, Energy, Construction & EPC.
-
Hansa Heavylift GMBH
- Project & Transport Engineer
2015 - 2016
Developing Projects and Engineering in Marine Heavylifting & Transport based on Hansa Heavylft fleet of vessels for sectors like Project Cargo, Naval, Offshore, Energy, Construction, Civil. Including (Stowage, Seafastening, Lifting, Structural, Loadspreading, Stability, Mooring, etc.)
-
Design in Shipbuilding Industry
- Lecturer
2014 - 2014
Centro Profesional Nuevas Tecnologías S.L. (Madrid - Spain)
Class teaching as lecturer at the course ``Design in Shipbuilding Industry''. Part time.
-
Ocean Mechanics S.L.
- Sales & Engineering Manager
2013 - 2015
Founder and Sales and Engineering Manager at www.oceanmechanics.com developing Management, Commercial and Technical tasks in projects for several clients like ThyssenKrupp, ALE Heavylift, ALSTOM Wind, Muller Dordrecht, TIBA Projects and SBM Offshore.
-
Muller Dordrecht B.V.
- Project Manager & Engineer
2012 - 2013
Developing engineering, project management and detailed engineering in marine heavylift and transport projects for sectors like Naval, Offshore, Energy, Construction, Civil Engineering, etc. For international clients like Mammoet, Huissman, STX France, EDF or Dong Energy.
-
Caterpillar
- Marine Product Engineer
Saint-Denis
2011 - 2012
Barloword Finanzauto S.A. (Madrid - Spain)
Technical assistance to Marine Engine Sales department realizing specialized engineering work in mechanics on Caterpillar Marine Diesel Engines and associated systems for propulsion, auxiliary equipment and generators from 125bhp to 7600bhp. Offer and Project Engineering.
-
Easytech DDG CAD
- Technical Development Manager
2010 - 2011
Outside consultant specialized in CAD design and Organization and Management for a company which designs and machines precision parts for dental/medical sector using CAD/CAM technologies.
-
Defender S.L.
- Project Manager
2010 - 2010
Working on site, directly for the owner at the refit of this 40m length yacht. Responsible for the direction, overall coordination and technical definition of the project.
http://www.claramuntyd.com/gallery_philanderer.html