Carlos DIAZ

CINCINNATI

Entreprises

  • General Electric Aircraft Engines (US) - Nacelle Integration / Thermal Engineer

    2005 - maintenant

  • Alstom Power Switzerland - Project Manager / I&C Enginer

    Levallois-Perret Cedex 2001 - 2005 Project Manager for upgrading of Control Systems for GT24B/GT26B Heavy industry gas Turbines

    I&C Enginer in Steam Turbines Department

  • Snecma - France - Ventilation Thermal Engineer

    1999 - 2001 Ventilation and Thermal Engineer for the CF34-8D and CF34-E Nacelles. (For Dornier 728 and Embraer 170) Fire Safety.

    Ventilation and Thermal Engineer for the PW6000 Nacelles. (For Airbus A318) Fire Safety.

  • GKN Aerospace (United Kingdom) - Aero Thermal Enginer

    1997 - 1998 Ventilation / Cooling Analysis for C27J nacelle. Fire safety. Some aerodynamic design (ACOCs).

  • Snecma - Iberespacio (France/Spain) - Thermal Engineer

    1992 - 1997 Fluid Mechanics / Thermal Enginer. Steady state and Transient Modeling and Simulation of pressurization / command system for Ariane 5 Vulcan Engine

