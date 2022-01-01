Carlos DIAZ

Entreprises
General Electric Aircraft Engines (US)
- Nacelle Integration / Thermal Engineer
2005 - maintenant
Alstom Power Switzerland
- Project Manager / I&C Enginer
Levallois-Perret Cedex
2001 - 2005
Project Manager for upgrading of Control Systems for GT24B/GT26B Heavy industry gas Turbines
I&C Enginer in Steam Turbines Department
Snecma - France
- Ventilation Thermal Engineer
1999 - 2001
Ventilation and Thermal Engineer for the CF34-8D and CF34-E Nacelles. (For Dornier 728 and Embraer 170) Fire Safety.
Ventilation and Thermal Engineer for the PW6000 Nacelles. (For Airbus A318) Fire Safety.
GKN Aerospace (United Kingdom)
- Aero Thermal Enginer
1997 - 1998
Ventilation / Cooling Analysis for C27J nacelle. Fire safety. Some aerodynamic design (ACOCs).
Snecma - Iberespacio (France/Spain)
- Thermal Engineer
1992 - 1997
Fluid Mechanics / Thermal Enginer. Steady state and Transient Modeling and Simulation of pressurization / command system for Ariane 5 Vulcan Engine
