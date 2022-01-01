Carlos ESPINOZA

Mes compétences :
Process design and engineering
Process simulation
Safety and risk engineering
CFD
Entreprises
Total
- Process Engineering Apprentice
COURBEVOIE2014 - 2014IFP School apprentice at TOTAL oil refinery in Leuna, Germany (Total Raffinerie Mitteldeutschland GmBH).
Worked on te deblottlenecking of Naphtha Hydrotreater and Gas Plant units in the scenario of futur ultra light crude mixes. Developed predictive mass balances of the global refinery and the above-mentioned units. Developed predictive Hysys/ProII simulations. Checked equipement (piping, rotating machinery, heat exchangers, drums, towers, control valves) using diferent software and proposed necessary modifications.
Axens
- Process Engineering Intern
Rueil-Malmaison2013 - 2013Performed simulations of the depressurization of Axens' units from petrochemical and refining processes using Hysys Dynamics. Wrote internal user guides for simulations and analysed reliability and suitability of Hysys Dynamics software.
CNRS (LRGP)
- CFD Engineering Intern
2012 - 2012Simulated the dilution of a polymer solution for EOR using Ansys Fluent. Proposed modifications to enhance dilution. Worked in collaboration with Total Petrochemicals and E&P departments.