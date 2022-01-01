Menu

Carlos ESPINOZA

COURBEVOIE

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Process design and engineering
Process simulation
Safety and risk engineering
CFD

Entreprises

  • Total - Process Engineering Apprentice

    COURBEVOIE 2014 - 2014 IFP School apprentice at TOTAL oil refinery in Leuna, Germany (Total Raffinerie Mitteldeutschland GmBH).

    Worked on te deblottlenecking of Naphtha Hydrotreater and Gas Plant units in the scenario of futur ultra light crude mixes. Developed predictive mass balances of the global refinery and the above-mentioned units. Developed predictive Hysys/ProII simulations. Checked equipement (piping, rotating machinery, heat exchangers, drums, towers, control valves) using diferent software and proposed necessary modifications.

  • Axens - Process Engineering Intern

    Rueil-Malmaison 2013 - 2013 Performed simulations of the depressurization of Axens' units from petrochemical and refining processes using Hysys Dynamics. Wrote internal user guides for simulations and analysed reliability and suitability of Hysys Dynamics software.

  • CNRS (LRGP) - CFD Engineering Intern

    2012 - 2012 Simulated the dilution of a polymer solution for EOR using Ansys Fluent. Proposed modifications to enhance dilution. Worked in collaboration with Total Petrochemicals and E&P departments.

Formations

  • IFP School / ENSPM

    Rueil Malmaison 2013 - 2015 Process Engineer

  • INSA TOULOUSE (Toulouse)

    Toulouse 2011 - 2013 Process Engineer

  • Instituto Tecnológico De Buenos Aires ITBA (Buenos Aires)

    Buenos Aires 2008 - 2011 Bachelor in Chemical Engineering