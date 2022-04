Carlos GUIMARAES

I am a Brazilian Architect, speaking English, French and Portuguese fluently, working since 1986 in various projects worldwide with companies specialized in Architecture & Design, Planning & Project Management for Socio – Cultural Equipment (Community Centers & Multi Media Library), Public Buildings (Hospitals & Schools), Road Equipment (Anti-Noise Wall) in France, Mass Transit System (METRO) in Egypt, Residential Projects in Brazil and Malaysia, Resort Hotels & Spas in the Asia / South Pacific Area (Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, Maldives and Malaysia), Retail Fitouts Projects (Shopping Malls & Hypermarkets) in India and most recently in Middle East (Dubai & GCC) and Office Building in Luanda-Angola.



