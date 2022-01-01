Carlos JIOVANI (SAKO)

International expert laboratory for all your problems of stripping banknotes of all kinds euro, dollar, dinar, dirham of green and black colors, problem of washing product for banknotes such as universal washers etc, problem of heating powder, conservation, reactivation, extraction, activation..etc, all types of diluents, heating and cleaning machine etc. do not fail to contact us quickly we also have the best qualified technicians at your fingertips. we are at the disposal of all holders of semi-finished banknotes which are black, green, blue and who wish to find a solution on their banknotes and which have a valid duration of less than 4 years and more then my stripping laboratory is open 6 days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the technical service is open 24 hours a day and my dedicated and discreet team are at your service wherever you are, we will dispatch a technician for your complete satisfaction. we have all solutions for all types of banknotes, so if you need a monetary chemistry solution, please contact us.

email: marcogomez105@yahoo.com

whatsapp: +1(438)401-9522