Carlos Luther TEZEMBONG NGUEFAH

Mes compétences :
Automatic
Construction
Diesel
Diesel engines
Hydraulic
manufacturing
Mechanical
Pneumatic
Transmissions
Entreprises
Schlumberger
Parismaintenant
Schlumberger
- Maintenance Technician
Paris2005 - 2009In charge of maintenance mechanical on a stimulation vessel (DeepSTIM) for oilfield operations in Africa.
Since 2007 that I was tranferd to this vessel, coming from another stimulation vessel (Galaxie), I have been doing my job correctly with getting the vessel always ready for operations.
I have received two recognition letters and presents for my hard and admirable work.
I continue giving my best to become an expert on what i'm doing in a near futur.
Formations
University Instute Of Technology UIT of Douala (Douala)
Douala2003 - 2005Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering
Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering - I was still student, but I knew 5 months before the end of the year that I will be working for Schlumberger even before I finish my Diploma (I got my letter of employement after recruitement session in March 2005!!!).