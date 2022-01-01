Retail
Carole GRANATA
Carole GRANATA
Randstad Andrezieux-Bouthéon
Consultante senior
RIVE DE GIER
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Recrutement
Relationnel
Entreprises
Randstad Andrezieux-Bouthéon
- Consultante senior
Commercial |
2015 - maintenant
Zen'Itude coiffure
- Responsable
2010 - 2014
AS Coiffure
- Ouvrière qualifiée
2008 - 2009
AS Coiffure
- 2° années contrat de professionnalisation
2007 - 2008
People Coiffure
- 1°année contrat de professionnalisation
2006 - 2007
Style & Tendance Coiffure
- Apprentie coiffeuse
2004 - 2006
Formations
IGS
Lyon
2015 - 2016
Commerciale
Ecole Maison De La Coiffure
St Etienne
2006 - 2008
Brevet professionnel
CFA LES MOULINIERS
Saint Etienne
2004 - 2006
CAP
Annie BOUCHÉ
Boris MICHAUDON
Coopt-Action.fr PLATEFORME COLLABORATIVE DE L'EMPLOI
François-Xavier ORTIZ CANO
Gaëtan AMIARD
Karine PESTRE
Michael LEROYER
Pascal ANTONIO
Tigi FRANCE
