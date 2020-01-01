Menu

Caroline SEYER

Nanterre

En résumé

Administrative support to Directors : complex agenda management (Outlook), handling phone calls, preparing emails and letters, travel arrangements, organizing meetings, relations with external contacts, follow-up of confidential files and projects, expense management.
executive assistant/ marketing/communication/events management– 10 years’ experience – Fluent English -multi-cultural experiences
Broad experience in different business branches and international work environments. Focus on languages, time management and project management.
Striving for quality and customer satisfaction, I need an international environment to stretch myself
well organized, fluent english & easy to work at different level
Solid experience (10 years) as PA to Directors or similar level within multinational companies. I am fluent in English and French and learning german. Proficient with MS Office and ease with numbers & dedicated to details. I am flexible, discreet and able to manage stressful situation. I also have excellent communication skills and great diplomacy and I know how to manage complicated situations
Ability to interact with senior executives, strategic thinking, ability to work and build relationships with multiple stakeholders and functions, experience of working in an international environment

Mes compétences :
Communication in french & in english
Information Technologies
Events & seminars
Photographie
Microsoft SharePoint
team player
support
security management
portfolio support
organizational skills
Strategic Management
SMO monitoring
SAP
Project Management
Microsoft Visio
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Office
Manage CEO `s calendar
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SKILLS
Blogging
Ariba
Adobe Photoshop

Entreprises

  • AXA - Personal Assistant to the head of salaried Sales force Distribution

    Nanterre 2015 - maintenant

  • AXA - Personal Assistant to the head of salaried Sales force Distribution & head of economics development

    Nanterre 2014 - 2015 the head of economics development & the head of

  • AXA en France - Personal Assistant to the head of tied agent network development & economics development

    Nanterre 2013 - 2014 2014)

  • AXA France - Personal Assistant to the Chief Distribution Director

    2011 - 2013 AXA France - ​http://www.axafrance.fr/Pages/default.aspx-
    * In charge of the agenda and files preparation of the CDO ;
    * Draft letters, emails and official communications ;
    * Support in the preparation of presentations (ppt) and reports ;
    * Arrange the business trips for the CDO and his team ;
    * Manage expenses and budget controlling with Ariba software ;
    * Organize seminars for the direction (100 people)

  • AXA - Executive Assistant

    Nanterre 2011 - maintenant

  • Solutions & AXA Technology Services - Personal Assistant to the Chief Transformation Officer

    2010 - 2011 (​http://www.axa-groupsolutions.com/& ​http://www.axa-tech.com/accueil.html)
    * Organization, coordination & facilitation of the Transformation director's mission
    * Active participation & contribution to Corporate Assistant's meetings in order to better works well together
    * Facilitation the Transformation director's arrival by anticipating logistics need
    * Management of the complex Director and team diaries and appointments (N-1; N-2)
    * Screening telephone calls, enquiries and requests and handling them when appropriate
    * Meeting and greeting visitors at all levels of seniority
    * Dealing with correspondence (emails; faxes; scan) ;
    * Organization of meetings and ensuring manager is well prepared for meetings
    * Liaising with clients, suppliers and other technical`s staff
    * Coordination of travel and accommodation requirements in connection with others and ensure arrangements in place
    * Dealing with department purchase orders and team members expenses

  • AXA Technology Services & AXA Group Solutions - Executive Assistant

    2010 - 2011

  • AXA Technology Services Corporate - Personal Assistant to the Strategic Director

    2007 - 2010 AXA Technology Services Corporate -Strategic Management Office
    (​http://www.axatech.com/accueil.html) 1. Managing the director (American) calendar close in relation
    * Participate to team meeting & elaborate work note

    2. Providing portfolio support to the Portfolio manager (Important business process for the company)
    * Periodical data extracts are executed to feed the SMO monitoring tools
    * Data quality errors are detected and escalated ;
    * SMO monitoring updates are communicated via SharePoint
    * Review material is prepared to support PPEC meetings discussions

    3. High level quality support is provided for the organization of AXA Tech corporate governance events
    * Agenda and supporting material is gathered and communicated on time to participants
    Sharepoint sites are updated for knowledge exchange
    Sharepoint support and security management is well organized
    Expenses are optimized to meet budget constraint

    4. Support / development to the Senior Project managers `activities
    * Ensuring that meetings, workshops and seminars are well organized with the appropriate conferencing *facilities (TelePresence, Video
    -Conference or Telco) and remote collaboration with other organizations / business units is established and works well
    * Organizing and managing travels and agendas of the SMO management team members.
    * Ensuring that expenses are properly tracked and processes are being followed. Budget monitored carefully *on a monthly basis and uploaded
    onto SharePoint on time.
    * Creation of the new Sharepoint SMO Site / SharePoint site concept, administration & maintenance

    * Support is delivered beyond PA responsibility around sharepoint clean-up + creation of a new SharePoint platform with a more structured content
    of what SMO is doing all together in one single repository with actively ideas
    * Ensuring that governance activities like Off-Site events are very well organized
    *

  • AXA Technology Services - Personal Assistant & Projects Assistant (Strategic Management Office)

    Nanterre 2007 - 2010

  • ACTEMIUM OIL and GAS Engineering - Personal Assistant to the Chief executive officer & Project Assistant

    2005 - 2007 + Project Assistant at ACTEMIUM OIL and GAS Engineering (VINCI
    Group) ​(http://www.actemium.com/market-segments/oil-gas/our-solutions/​)
    * Manage CEO `s calendar ;
    * Filing/ writing correspondence & layout reports / intermediary with the team / Issuing their visas with the consulate / Providing continuous high
    quality administrative support to development engineer's activities
    * Handling travel arrangements & special events ;
    * Following up on suppliers' consultations / Updating supplier's files / Intermediary with the team
    * Participating in making technical and commercial offers / Conducting extensive Internet research on competitors

  • TECHNIP - Personal assistant & Purchase Director

    Paris 2005 - 2005 ) TECHNIP, Ingénierie pour l'industrie pétrolière - 92 LA
    DEFENSE

  • JEAN NOUVEL - Personal Assistant & Director and his team

    2005 - 2005 (1 Director and his team)( June to August 2005 ) SOGEA-SATOM, VINCI -92 500 Rueil Malmaison

  • ATELIERS D'ARCHITECTURE INTERNATIONAL - Personal Assistant

    2005 - 2005 (2 Project Directors) ( January 2005 to June 2005 ) JEAN NOUVEL -75 011

  • Actemium Oil & Gas Engineering /VINCI ENERGIES - Project & Change management office

    2004 - 2007

  • RENAULT SAS - Personal Assistant & Communication director

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2003 - 2004

  • L'Atelier Renault / RENAULT SAS - Marketing & Communication

    2003 - 2004

  • RUSH - Personal Assistant

    2001 - 2003 ) RUSH LABO, laboratoire photographique professionnel - 75 015 Paris

  • Photo Service - Webdesigner

    2001 - 2003

  • PHOTO SERVICE - Personal Assistant

    2000 - 2001

  • McDonald's Corporation - Various

    guyancourt 1998 - 2000

Formations

  • AFPA

    Creteil 2005 - 2005 Baccalaureate Degree

  • AFPA

    Creteil 2004 - 2004

  • AFPA

    Champs Sur Marne 2004 - 2004 Diploma