Caroline SEYER

Administrative support to Directors : complex agenda management (Outlook), handling phone calls, preparing emails and letters, travel arrangements, organizing meetings, relations with external contacts, follow-up of confidential files and projects, expense management.
executive assistant/ marketing/communication/events management– 10 years’ experience – Fluent English -multi-cultural experiences
Broad experience in different business branches and international work environments. Focus on languages, time management and project management.
Striving for quality and customer satisfaction, I need an international environment to stretch myself
well organized, fluent english & easy to work at different level
Solid experience (10 years) as PA to Directors or similar level within multinational companies. I am fluent in English and French and learning german. Proficient with MS Office and ease with numbers & dedicated to details. I am flexible, discreet and able to manage stressful situation. I also have excellent communication skills and great diplomacy and I know how to manage complicated situations
Ability to interact with senior executives, strategic thinking, ability to work and build relationships with multiple stakeholders and functions, experience of working in an international environment
Mes compétences :
Communication in french & in english
Information Technologies
Events & seminars
Photographie
Microsoft SharePoint
team player
support
security management
portfolio support
organizational skills
Strategic Management
SMO monitoring
SAP
Project Management
Microsoft Visio
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Office
Manage CEO `s calendar
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SKILLS
Blogging
Ariba
Adobe Photoshop