Caroline SEYER

Administrative support to Directors : complex agenda management (Outlook), handling phone calls, preparing emails and letters, travel arrangements, organizing meetings, relations with external contacts, follow-up of confidential files and projects, expense management.

executive assistant/ marketing/communication/events management– 10 years’ experience – Fluent English -multi-cultural experiences

Broad experience in different business branches and international work environments. Focus on languages, time management and project management.

Striving for quality and customer satisfaction, I need an international environment to stretch myself

well organized, fluent english & easy to work at different level

Solid experience (10 years) as PA to Directors or similar level within multinational companies. I am fluent in English and French and learning german. Proficient with MS Office and ease with numbers & dedicated to details. I am flexible, discreet and able to manage stressful situation. I also have excellent communication skills and great diplomacy and I know how to manage complicated situations

Ability to interact with senior executives, strategic thinking, ability to work and build relationships with multiple stakeholders and functions, experience of working in an international environment



Mes compétences :

Communication in french & in english

Information Technologies

Events & seminars

Photographie

Microsoft SharePoint

team player

support

security management

portfolio support

organizational skills

Strategic Management

SMO monitoring

SAP

Project Management

Microsoft Visio

Microsoft Project

Microsoft Office

Manage CEO `s calendar

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SKILLS

Blogging

Ariba

Adobe Photoshop