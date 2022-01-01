Menu

Catherine CASTILLON

  • Ozmee Beauty
  • Co-founder, CMO

Milan

En résumé

ENTREPRENEUR. MARKETING INNOVATOR. CREATIVE STRATEGIST.
Entrepreneurial spirit, relentless curiosity and authentic interest for people generate dialogue, connections and contagiousness of knowledge that are keys for creativity and innovation. The depth of my experience results from these crossing lines: Lifelong learner with a double formation, scientific (Doctorate) and economic (HEC), enriched with Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP), consumers and prosumers studies in different cultures (UE, US, Asia, ME). Work experience first inside the most exacting organizations (LOréal, P&G, LVMH) - where I managed multiple strategic and operational tasks in complex and international contexts while meeting tight deadlines, then in my own companies where I leaded projects in digital transformation, omnichannel consumer journey, brand strategy, image and advertising, content and storytelling for many big and small brands in Luxury, Fashion and Beauty.

Entreprises

  • Ozmee Beauty - Co-founder, CMO

    Direction générale | Milan 2021 - maintenant Ozmee is the very first cosmetic brand that offers customized mascara for every lash type. Its unique and patented 3D face analysis’ software, empowered by A.I., permits to diagnose in real time your unique morphotype and to propose your very best customized mascara. Digital native / Direct to consumer.

  • the C. Studio - Founder, Senior Consultant

    Direction générale | Milan 2019 - maintenant • Creative strategy: marketing (SWOT analysis, market and competitors, targeting), strategic planning (brand platform, USP, brand image, brand experience), commercial and strategic approach for international development (assortment, partners, price, local communication) versus cultural behaviors (EMEA, Asia, US, South America, Africa) and target (interests, lifestyle).
    • Omnichannel communication: definition of objectives and priorities vs budget and company context, budget split for investments’ optimization, launches and promotions, brand’s and products’ contents / content strategy and storytelling / deployment: writing, definition and harmonization of the plan for digital and TTL (web marketing, social media, fairs and events), ATL (TV, magazines, radio, OOH, DOOH), BTL (press and PR, direct marketing, CRM), consumer journey (training, visual merchandising, retail).
    • Brand innovation: consulting in trends and new products, capsule collections and partnerships, ambassadors and influencers, consumer experience and journey.
    • Project management: Follow-up vs timing and budget through a world-class collaboration network: Independent AD, creatives (photographers, film directors, copy, etc.), production agencies, ww events, digital / media / PR agencies, commercials and distribution. Drive day-to-day projects and operations.

  • Etoile Rouge - Co-founder, Managing Director

    Direction générale | Paris - Milan 2012 - 2018 Etoile Rouge is a communication agency specialized in Luxury and Premium brands that offers an integrative approach: Strategy, Storytelling, Artistic direction, Production across different expertise: Editorial, digital content, advertising, video, merchandising. It merged with BETC (Havas group) in November 2018.
    • Partner and Consultant for Etoile Rouge Paris. - CEO and Founding Partner of Etoile Rouge Italie.
    • Development of Etoile Rouge branding tactics: Set the vision for the company and define the overall strategy from launch to scale; including long-term goals. Drive growth and profitability.

    • Business development in Italy and in Switzerland, positioning the agency as the leading French creative “boutique”, driving continuous improvement. Own P&L and cash flow.
    • Attract, retain and develop internal talents, cultivating a high performing, agile, one-team culture.

    Some clients: LUXURY (Gucci, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Moncler, Salvatore Ferragamo, Ermenegildo Zegna, Givenchy, Cartier, Bvlgari, Pomellato, Richemont), FASHION (Zadig et Voltaire, Petit Bateau, Ray Ban, Persol, Vogue Eyewear, Diesel, Furla, Coccinelle, Hogan), BEAUTY (Chanel, Dior, Givenchy, Kenzo, Acqua di Parma, Sephora, L’Oréal, Paris, Lancôme, Biotherm, Marc Jacobs, Paco Rabanne, Valentino, Kiko Milano, Collistar, Diego dalla Palma).

  • LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton - Senior PM to Marketing Manager

    Marketing | Milan 2003 - 2012 Direct report to CEO and to LVMH HQ in Paris.
    • Global brand coordination - marketing, trade-marketing, retail, commercial, financial, logistic, PR - with a special focus on innovative projects (new lines, new segments, new markets). Conception, redaction and development of the 3/5-year-plan.
    International brand strategy. Development of new projects (website, CRM, corporate gift, hotel amenities), new products (basic line, promotional offers, high-end limited editions) & animations.
    • 4 activities (Perfumes, Home Decoration, Linen and Leather Goods) - 4 distribution networks (Department stores, Fashion stores, Perfumeries, Boutique) - 26 countries (EMEA, USA and Asia).

  • Procter Et Gamble - Product Manager Atkinson's

    Marketing | Milan 2002 - 2003 Implementation’s strategy in Europe (UK, Germany, France and Spain). Tools’ development for trade and PR. Interaction with subsidiaries to enhance processes and information’s flow.

  • L'oreal - Junior Product Manager

    Marketing | Paris 2001 - 2002 Strategy, development and operational launch management of NORMADERM and NOVADIOL lines (marketing and commercial coordination, assortment strategy, pricing, animations, PR events).

Formations

  • HEC

    Paris 1999 - 2001 MBA, Intelligence Marketing

  • Université Aix Marseille 2 Mediterranée

    Marseille 1994 - 2001 DOCTORATE IN PHARMACY
    Industrial Pharmacy‘s State Doctorate – Prime Price of Thesis (published in University Press).
    • Internship (5 months): Pharmacology Department of Universidad Complutense in Madrid (Spain).

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel