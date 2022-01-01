Catherine CASTILLON

ENTREPRENEUR. MARKETING INNOVATOR. CREATIVE STRATEGIST.

Entrepreneurial spirit, relentless curiosity and authentic interest for people generate dialogue, connections and contagiousness of knowledge that are keys for creativity and innovation. The depth of my experience results from these crossing lines: Lifelong learner with a double formation, scientific (Doctorate) and economic (HEC), enriched with Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP), consumers and prosumers studies in different cultures (UE, US, Asia, ME). Work experience first inside the most exacting organizations (LOréal, P&G, LVMH) - where I managed multiple strategic and operational tasks in complex and international contexts while meeting tight deadlines, then in my own companies where I leaded projects in digital transformation, omnichannel consumer journey, brand strategy, image and advertising, content and storytelling for many big and small brands in Luxury, Fashion and Beauty.