Catherine FRIDMAN

Catherine Sautès-Fridman, Chair of the « Cancer, Immunology, Immunopathology» Department at the Cordeliers Research Center (UMRs1138), is Professor of Immunology at University Paris Descartes. She made significant achievements in the field of MHC (H-2L Locus, b2-microglobulin/HLA association), Fc gamma R (activity and 3D-structure), and tumor immunology (role IL17 and FcgammaR). Her current research interest is in the field of tumor immune microenvironnement. Her team was the first to describe functional Tertiary Lymphoid Structures in human lung tumors (M.C. Dieu-Nosjean) and deciphered the role of TLR7 on lung cancer cells survival and sensitivity to chemotherapy (I. Cremer). She is currently studying how cancer cells influence the immune contexture of human tumors, using a combination of immunohistochemistry, gene expression, flow cytometry and bioinformatics. She published 195 papers. She received the Behring Metchnikoff Prize (1984) for the discovery of the H2-L locus and the Petit d’Ormoy prize (1992) of the French Science Academy.

She has been President of the European Congress of Immunology held in Paris in 2006 (5000 participants), the first pan-European meeting involving all national societies in its organization and replacing every three years their annual national congress. She acted a President of the European Federation of Immunology Societies, EFIS (12000 members) from 2009-2012 where she promoted the education, professional development and collaborations of young scientists, and the development of innovative communication tools to bring awarness about the immune system among the public. She is Chair of the Economic European Interest Grouping (EEIG), ECI-EFIS which involves all national socieities from Europe to organize ECI’s.

She has been doing her carreer at the INSERM, from 1976 (Research assistant) to 2000 (Research Director) when she moved to University Paris 6 and then Paris 5, as Professor of Immunology. She is coordinating the Immunology Master Specialty from the 3 Paris Universities, Paris 5, 6 and 7.