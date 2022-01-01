Menu

Catherine GEFFROY

BAUNE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • EUROPAC CARTONNERIE ATLANTIQUE - Supply chain manager

    2008 - maintenant

  • Leroy somer - Responsable logistique

    Angouleme 2004 - 2008

  • AVX-KYOCERA - Responsable logistique

    1998 - 2004

  • Schmalbach Lubeca - Responsable logistique

    1996 - 1998

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau