Catherine GEFFROY
Catherine GEFFROY
BAUNE
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
EUROPAC CARTONNERIE ATLANTIQUE
- Supply chain manager
2008 - maintenant
Leroy somer
- Responsable logistique
Angouleme
2004 - 2008
AVX-KYOCERA
- Responsable logistique
1998 - 2004
Schmalbach Lubeca
- Responsable logistique
1996 - 1998
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Alexandra THIBAULT
Cécile HAMON
Cyril COCHET
Emmanuel BRUNET
Eric DI MARCELLO
Lionel PLOTON
Marc ENJALBERT
Martin SOLTNER
Patrick CHEKIR
Stéphanie PASDOIT