Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Catherine HAVAS
Ajouter
Catherine HAVAS
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Cirad
- TECHNICIENNE DE LABORATOIRE
Paris
1991 - 2015
Formations
Lycée Professionnel (Castillan Le Lez)
Castillan Le Lez
1986 - 1988