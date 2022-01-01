Retail
Connexion
Catherine LAVAL
Catherine LAVAL
Puteaux
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Allianz
- Collaboratrice d'agence
Puteaux
2015 - 2016
SWISS LIFE
- COLLABORATRICE D'AGENCE
Levallois Perret cedex
2011 - 2015
AXA
- GESTIONNAIRE SINISTRES
Nanterre
2001 - 2011
EURCAP
- GESTIONNAIRE SINISTRES
1994 - 1999
ANTVERPIA/CABINET FAS
- GESTIONNAIRE PRODUCTION
1989 - 1994
Formations
Lycée Jean Moulin
Roubaix
1984 - 1986
Réseau
Daniel GLOMEAU
Fabienne DUHAYON
Jean-Marie WOS