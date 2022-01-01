Menu

Catherine LAVAL

Puteaux

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Allianz - Collaboratrice d'agence

    Puteaux 2015 - 2016

  • SWISS LIFE - COLLABORATRICE D'AGENCE

    Levallois Perret cedex 2011 - 2015

  • AXA - GESTIONNAIRE SINISTRES

    Nanterre 2001 - 2011

  • EURCAP - GESTIONNAIRE SINISTRES

    1994 - 1999

  • ANTVERPIA/CABINET FAS - GESTIONNAIRE PRODUCTION

    1989 - 1994

Formations

Réseau