Catherine LORENZO

I am passionate in facilitating the processes of language acquisition and teaching French.



With a Master's degree in teaching French as a Foreign Language (Paris Nanterre University) and a PostGraduate Diploma in Education (University of Glasgow), I am also graduated with honors in Sociology of Culture under the direction of Jean Baudrillard.



After my first experience in the UK and Gabon, I currently give French courses and Civilization lessons in language schools, at Paris Chamber of Commerce as well as in companies.



With my past experience in marketing and communication (around 15 years) and 10 years as an expatriate living abroad: Shetland Islands, Scotland, French Pacific Islands (Nouvelle Calédonie), Australia, Gabon, Italy … I have also been developing an intercultural approach for expats.



