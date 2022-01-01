Menu

Catherine LORENZO

PARIS

I am passionate in facilitating the processes of language acquisition and teaching French.

With a Master's degree in teaching French as a Foreign Language (Paris Nanterre University) and a PostGraduate Diploma in Education (University of Glasgow), I am also graduated with honors in Sociology of Culture under the direction of Jean Baudrillard.

After my first experience in the UK and Gabon, I currently give French courses and Civilization lessons in language schools, at Paris Chamber of Commerce as well as in companies.

With my past experience in marketing and communication (around 15 years) and 10 years as an expatriate living abroad: Shetland Islands, Scotland, French Pacific Islands (Nouvelle Calédonie), Australia, Gabon, Italy … I have also been developing an intercultural approach for expats.

  • Indépendant - Intervenante en interculturel/ Intercultural training

    2010 - maintenant Cours de civilisation française et de management interculturel pour entreprises et étudiants afin de travailler et renforcer leurs compétences interculturelles.

    Ayant moi-même vécu plusieurs « chocs culturels », mon but est de rendre la «traversée du miroir» la plus exaltante possible, comme l’on entreprendrait un jeu de piste.

    Actuellement en formation pour devenir coach certifié et intervenir dans le coaching interculturel.

  • Indépendant - Formatrice FLE/FOS - Private French lessons, Business French

    2009 - maintenant Enseignement du Français langue étrangère/ Français sur objectifs spécifiques.

    Publics :
    - Cadres et managers internationaux (industries du pétrole, aéronautique, juridique, banques, ...),
    - Fonctionnaires et diplomates internationaux,
    - Militaires (L'Ecole de guerre)
    - Etudiants grandes écoles (HEC, CEMS, The Wharton School).

    Jeter des ponts entre les mots et les cultures, offrir un nouveau regard sur sa propre langue sont au coeur de mes stratégies d'apprentissage. Tout cela pour se sentir plus libre dans l'utilisation du français.

