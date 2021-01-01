Menu

Catherine PRUNEAU-GUILLEMOT

  • Conseillère linguistique
  • OISE ETUDES LINGUISTIQUES
  • Conseillère linguistique

RENNES

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • OISE ETUDES LINGUISTIQUES - Conseillère linguistique

    Communication | Rennes (35000) 2013 - maintenant

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel