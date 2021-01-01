Menu

Catherine SMITS

  • professeur de SES
  • EDUCATION NATIONALE
  • professeur de SES

TOULOUSE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • EDUCATION NATIONALE - Professeur de SES

    Autre | Toulouse (31000) 2003 - maintenant

  • LOUIS DREYFUS FINANCE - économiste

    Communication | Paris (75000) 1991 - 1996

Formations

  • Université Paris 1 - Sorbonne

    Paris (75000) 1984 - 1989

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel