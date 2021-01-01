Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Catherine SMITS
Ajouter
Catherine SMITS
professeur de SES
EDUCATION NATIONALE
professeur de SES
TOULOUSE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
EDUCATION NATIONALE
- Professeur de SES
Autre | Toulouse (31000)
2003 - maintenant
LOUIS DREYFUS FINANCE
- économiste
Communication | Paris (75000)
1991 - 1996
Formations
Université Paris 1 - Sorbonne
Paris (75000)
1984 - 1989
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel