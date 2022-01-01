Menu

Cedric GOLDENSTEDT

TÄGERWILEN

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Ultrasound

Entreprises

  • Storz Medical, Tägerwilen, Switzerland - Grundlage Entwicklung

    2011 - maintenant

  • Philips Research, Eindhoven, the Netherlands - Research Scientist

    2008 - 2009 Measurement of gas concentrations by ultrasound
    Cellular lysis for DNA extraction by high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU)

  • Inserm - Research Assistant

    PARIS 13 2004 - 2007 PhD Thesis: Ultrasound interstitial applicator for liver cancer ablation, and thrombus disruption using extracorporeal shockwaves combined with encapsulated thrombolytics
    download http://u556.lyon.inserm.fr/theses/index.php (in French)

Formations

