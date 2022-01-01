Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Cedric NGONGANG
Ajouter
Cedric NGONGANG
DOUALA
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Sorepco sa
- Adjoint responsable informatique
2014 - 2016
Formations
Iut De Douala (Douala)
Douala
2009 - 2013
Réseau
Guy NG TAT CHUNG
Tazo Pokam TAZO POKAM GLADYS FLEUR (TAZO GLADYS)
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z